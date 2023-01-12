The city of Temple is outlining a proposed $75 million “Places & Spaces” capital improvement plan that could fund dozens of upgrades at 50 Temple parks between 2023 and 2027, and would include the creation of new city parks, a new skate park, two new dog parks and miles of trails.
Park projects that could begin this year will be determined within the next month, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said.
The long-term plan includes constructing linear parks with hike-and-bike trails close to BNSF railroad tracks connecting Optimist Park in North Temple to Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple; a linear park and expansion of Henderson Road in East Temple; a new Blackland Prairie preservation park on Tower Road and a massive Southwest Community Park off Poison Oak Road.
The proposed plan would be funded by certificates of obligation bonds, Myers said. Certificate of obligation debt is similar to general obligation bonds in their usage and retirement but do not require voter authorization and are not used for refunding debt.
The city previously considered calling for a park bond election but decided to use certificates of obligation to fund the program.
The proposed plan includes a wish list of projects. One of the largest proposals is the 100-acre Southwest Community Park in West Temple. The park would include a large playground, an in-ground skate park, a splash pad, a dog park, a basketball court, multiple pavilions and a trail system.
“The idea is to link the new Southwest Community Park by trail with nearby Von Rosenberg Park on Tarver Drive,” Myers said. “A covered basketball half-court, trails, an irrigation system and more trees would be installed at Von Rosenberg.”
The estimated costs of these projects are $12.2 million for the creation of Southwest Community Park and $620,400 for the Von Rosenberg upgrades.
In October, Temple made plans for a possible future park when it purchased 100 acres of land in the southeast part of the city. Three tracts were purchased from separate landowners at a total cost of $1.53 million.
Kiara Nowlin, city spokeswoman at the time, told the Telegram that the city had no defined plans for the park but identified land in the area for a new park.
“Currently there are no finalized details as to the timeline of construction as the process is under discussion,” Nowlin said. “The city will undergo a master planning process when ready to develop the park. This area was identified in the 2020 Parks Master Plan as an area for the development of a future park.”
Officials said the tracts currently do not have addresses but are located on land south of FM 93, east of Hartrick Bluff Road and west of the nearby railroad.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.