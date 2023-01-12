Temple skate park

Cameron Lane performs a skateboard trick during a warm and sunny day Tuesday at the skate park at Miller Park in Temple. A new skate park is on a wish list for the city's "Places and Spaces" capital improvement plan.

The city of Temple is outlining a proposed $75 million “Places & Spaces” capital improvement plan that could fund dozens of upgrades at 50 Temple parks between 2023 and 2027, and would include the creation of new city parks, a new skate park, two new dog parks and miles of trails.