A Bruceville-Eddy man reportedly shown on video participating in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 surrendered to the FBI in San Antonio, according to court documents.
The federal complaint accused Christopher Ray Grider, 39, of Bruceville-Eddy of willful depredation of federal property, remaining in a restricted area unlawfully and violent entry in the Jan. 6 riot. Grider reportedly surrendered to federal agents Wednesday and was held in Bastrop County Jail in Bastrop pending an initial court appearance Friday before a federal magistrate. On Friday, the magistrate judge ordered Grider held pending an initial hearing in the case.
In an affidavit filed Thursday in Washington district court, an FBI agent reported that social media video showed Grider helping people try to smash into the House chamber. He reportedly was nearby when Capitol Police who were trying to protect House members shot and killed Ashli Babbitt.
An arrest affidavit filed in federal court said Grider traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., and “knowingly and willfully joined and encouraged a crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol and impeded, disrupted, and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate.”
As House and Senate proceedings ensued inside the Capitol, the affidavit said, “certain individuals in the crowd forced their way through, up, and over Capitol Police barricades intended to protect the building’s exterior.”
Capitol Police attempted to maintain order and stop the crowd from entering the locked Capitol building, the affidavit said. Shortly after 2 p.m., “crowd members forced entry into the Capitol building, including by breaking windows and assaulting Capitol Police officers, while others in the crowd encouraged and assisted those acts.”
Law enforcement gathered several videos from open sources that corroborated Grider’s admission that he was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, the affidavit said. Video footage showed Grider, wearing a black puffy jacket, a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag tied around his neck, a black backpack around his shoulders, and blue jeans. Grider was also seen outside amongst the crowd prior to the security breach at one of the Capitol Hill entrances, the affidavit said.
Grider reportedly was among the group that made their way into the building, the affidavit said.
“At one point,” the affidavit said, “a man standing next to Grider wearing a fur-line hat and a black Nike shirt with a yellow Pirelli Inter Milan soccer emblem on his chest is observed attempting to break the glass window separating the mob from the House chambers. Grider is then observed handing a black helmet to this individual, then speaking to him as Grider appears to knock on the top of the helmet, signifying that it is a hard instrument.”
The man used the helmet to break the glass that Babbitt eventually tried to get through, the affidavit said. “Video footage also captured how Grider attempted to push open the doors and then kick the doors in an attempt to breach the entrance leading to House Chamber where members of Congress were located.”
Grider reportedly could be seen minutes after the shooting “leaning over the railing to get a better glimpse of Babbitt bleeding on the floor. Grider was holding his phone over the stairway appearing to capture a video or pictures of Babbitt,” the affidavit said.
Efforts to reach Grider for comment were not successful.