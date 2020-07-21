BELTON — Members of Belton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested a homicide suspect after an 8-day investigation and were recently recognized for it.
The team “worked tirelessly until they were able to provide justice to the family and peace to our community,” the Belton Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Belton’s CID arrested John Ryan Osborn, 19, in the Jan. 2 slaying of 15-year-old Joshua Reyner outside a residence at 1610 S. Wall St.
Reyner had a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to an arrest affidavit. A man gave Reyner CPR until emergency responders arrived. Reyner later died at a hospital.
“The Belton Police Department cares about people, and it shows in everything they do,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said Tuesday. “They have my complete confidence, whether they are responding to a shooting call or something more routine like a minor traffic violation. I’m grateful for their professionalism, expertise and diligence.”
Chosen as Officers of the First Quarter of 2020 were Kim Hamilton, crime scene technician; Detective Sgt. Daniel Ontiveros; and detectives Robert Prestin, Robert Gatewood, Richard Spurgeon and Matt Schwindt.
“I am proud of the dedication and resolve of our detectives to quickly solve this case,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said Tuesday. “Nothing can replace a life, but the most important thing we can do is honor that life by bringing those responsible to justice.”
The team was selected by the awards committee.
“Losing a teenager to senseless violence is tough for any community,” Belton Mayor Marion Grayson said Tuesday. “I’m grateful to Chief Ellis and his team for gathering the evidence needed to support the murder charge. Each of these CID officers deserves the recognition they have received.”
Reyner reportedly offered to sell marijuana through a messaging app prior to the slaying, an arrest affidavit said.
Osborn was released Jan. 11 from the Bell County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.