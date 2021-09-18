A shrine to America’s most precious documents will help teach Temple students for decades.
Temple High School’s new Freedom Shrine will offer a replica collection of historic documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the complete Constitution of the United States, the Gettysburg Address and the Monroe Doctrine.
The shrine — to be a part of Temple High’s permanent library collection — will be dedicated by the Temple/Belton Exchange Club during a brief ceremony at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The high school is at 415 N. 31st St.
Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple Independent School District, said the district is excited about the partnership with the local club.
“TISD is very proud of our partnership with the Temple/Belton Exchange Club,” Ott told the Telegram. “This organization will be donating the Freedom Shrine plaques, which is a collection of around 29 historical documents that range from the U.S. Constitution to Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.
“These plaques will be unveiled Tuesday and permanently displayed in Temple High School’s library,” Ott said. “It is one thing to read about these documents, but another to actually see these replicas as our students learn about our nation’s history. We are very grateful to the Exchange Club for this generous donation.”
The short presentation will include comments from Danny Dunn, a former Temple mayor and graduate of THS, before the shrine is open for tours.
The Freedom Shrine project — part of the national Exchange Club’s programming — originated with the Freedom Train that toured the nation in 1947 with an exhibit of historic U.S. documents. The shrine serves as an educational tool in the nation’s schools and as a motivational display, the organization said.
For more information, visit the organization’s web site at www.nationalexchangeclub.org/the-freedom-shrine/.