The Bell County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday it is conducting a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old woman reported missing in Austin was discovered dead April 21 near Temple.
A passerby found the body of Tiera Strand in a bar-ditch in the 1300 block of Berger Road, the department said.
Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division are “actively investigating the death of Tiera Strand and the circumstances involving her disappearance,” the agency said in a news release.
“Although numerous individuals have been questions, no definitive suspects have been identified at the time of this release,” the department said. “Investigators are still awaiting final autopsy results from the medical examiner, but this case is being treated as a homicide.
Strand was last seen at a pub in the 400 block of Sixth Street in Austin on the morning of April 16.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced the death and ordered an autopsy to be performed by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Strand was seen at the Mooseknuckle Pub in Austin before her disappearance.
Family members told an Austin television state KTBC-TV that they were told there appears to be foul play in Strand’s death.
Her father said that Strand was involved in a fight with other young women inside the club before Strand was kicked out. A cellphone video recorded by a witness shows at the end of the fight that the women with Strand didn’t help her afterwards.
The family said Strand was angry and stormed off without her cellphone, purse or car keys.
Strand’s body was found just outside the Temple city limits as Berger Road exits the city just east of Interstate 35 south of Troy.
The sheriff’s department is conducting a joint investigation along with the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit,” Cruz said.
The department asks anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-933-5442 or Austin Police Department tip line at 512-472-8477.