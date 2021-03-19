Emma Mackrell, 7, loves to run.
“At school, we play lots of games, and I’m usually the one running around,” Emma told the Telegram. “I just really like to race.”
On Friday, Emma had the chance to put her speed to the test at the Green Trees Farm in Troy — an equine facility that offers boarding, horseback-riding lessons and access to its Grace Trail.
The Cater Elementary student, who darted through the facility’s agility course as many times as she could, was spending her spring break with the Ralph Wilson Youth Club at an Altrusa International-sponsored event. Nearly 80 children were in attendance.
“Today has been awesome, and I think the kids have enjoyed all of the activities we have,” Lynda Schumann, Green Trees Farm owner, said. “I got on the bus with the first group as they were leaving ... and everybody was cheering that they had a great time.”
Schumann detailed how Friday’s event, which she called “Tails of Two Ponies,” spawned from an earlier partnership between the Ralph Wilson Youth Club and Altrusa International — an organization that strives to improve local communities through service.
“It began with Altrusans coming to the farm several weeks ago and we videoed them reading a book to my two ponies … that were then played at the club for the children,” she said. “Now (the children) get to come to the farm and read to the ponies themselves. It’s amazing what kinds of things you can get out of a person and a horse when they are in contact with each other.”
Brett Williams, Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s executive director, was grateful for Altrusa International’s continued support of the after-school program.
“Today has been awesome. Altrusa has always been big supporters of the youth club, and I was telling Mrs. Schumann a couple of months ago how we were looking for some things to do over spring break,” Williams said. “It’s been about a year since COVID-19 (reached Bell County), and we really just wanted our kids to get back outdoors and really have a chance to be kids again.”
Schumann shared Williams’ sentiment, and noted how the Green Trees Farm’s Grace Trail — which is just over a mile long — gave children a chance to share anything that was on their minds.
“We have several questions that go along with the Grace Trail and these kids were really starting to open up,” she said. “It’s giving them an opportunity to talk … and one little girl even said something about bullying. The Altrusans were asking the questions, and it gave Ralph Wilson Youth Club people the chance to sit back and listen to the conversations.”
Williams said these kinds of partnerships are instrumental to Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s success.
“It’s been pretty diverse programming today,” Williams said. “There’s the serene environment side, the academic side and then the physical side … it’s a three-in-one package, and that’s really beautiful for the kids.