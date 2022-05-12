BELTON — Hundreds of mourners filled the Crossroads Church Thursday to memorialize Jose “Joe” Ramirez Jr., the Belton High School student fatally stabbed on campus last week.
There wasn’t an empty seat at 500-person church with 100 more viewing from the overflow section and 500 watching a livestream of the service.
Youth Pastor Breck Arnold led those present in prayer to open up the memorial service.
“We need you, Lord,” he said. “We need your comfort. Father, we ask that you are here with us today. In this time of doubt, remind us of your amazing grace. We need you, Lord.”
Ramirez died May 3 from multiple stab wounds during a fight at Belton High. A classmate, Caysen Allison, 18, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Allison remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1 million.
Pastor Brian Grant followed and read an obituary listing the things Ramirez loved and read the poem Broken Chain.
“We little knew that morning,” he read. “That God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly. In death, we do the same.”
The only Ramirez family member to take the stage during the service was Alejandria Ramirez, who spoke about the last time she and her brother talked.
“The bond we had has always been the most special thing to me,” she said. “I never thought when you got home and walked into my room, and set my car keys down on my desk next to me and said ‘thank you,’ in the most kindest, appreciative, loving way, would be the last words you would ever tell me. You cared. You listened to me — even when I was sitting at the foot of your bed way too long, while you were sleepy, but I just wanted to keep talking to you and telling you stories.”
Alejandria talked about all the times she did her duty as a big sister and the joyful memories she and her brother shared.
“You were my baby brother,” she said. “And you loved me hard and showed me that every single day in all of the things you told me and did for me. You made life so happy, so good. When you were around, we were laughing. We were laughing so hard.”
Alejandria Ramirez said she knew the road ahead would be hard but would take solace knowing that Joe would continue to be a part of the family’s lives.
“With all of my heart, I know you’re watching over me, over all of us,” she said. “And that keeps me going. It gives me so much comfort and peace. Fly high, your love lives on inside of me, and I will hold on tight.”
The final speaker was Pastor Matt Trasher, who spoke of Joe’s favorite things
“Joe and I shared … our love for the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “He loved his coaches that he had in life. Joe loved to work. He enjoyed (online game) Fortnite. He loved music. He loved Taco Bell.”
“Clearly, Joe loved his family, and they loved him,” Trasher said. “Joe loved big.”
He reminded those present about Ramirez’s easy-going nature and reputation as someone who made people happy.
“Joe would want us to smile,” he said. “He would want us to laugh, and he would want us to celebrate his life. While his life was left short, his legacy and memories can live with us for the rest of our lives.”
To close out the service, Thrasher urged mourners to enjoy their time on Earth and make the most of it.
“The elephant in the room truly is the fragility of life,” he said. “The hard truth is that we’re not promised tomorrow. Today, hug each other. Pray for one another. Give yourself an opportunity to cry, laugh, and share all the stories today.”