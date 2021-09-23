The Belton Independent School District is holding meetings to determine if a bond is necessary as the district continues to deal with student growth.
A committee of about 50 people — including those selected by Belton ISD trustees — will help determine if a bond election is needed.
The group is scheduled to meet next at 6 p.m. Monday at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road in Belton.
Participants will review demographic information, growth trends, facilities assessment data and school/district needs before offering recommendations to Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith.
Smith, who noted how his district launched a facilities assessment last year, said the planning process includes evaluating the needs at existing schools, assessing existing infrastructure quality and hiring a construction manager at-risk in July to design a new elementary school footprint.
“Someday Belton ISD is going to have to build a new elementary school, and based on the fact that it looks like building more schools might be a thing that we have to consider in Belton ISD … we wanted to make sure that we took time to plan what the new footprint could look like,” Smith said. “We’ve been engaging in the process for over a year.”
However, Belton ISD first began gauging its community support for a future bond election earlier this month when the district kicked off its bond exploration committee meetings on Sept. 15 at Lake Belton High.
Currently, six additional meetings — scheduled 6-8 p.m. — are set to follow: Oct. 13 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton; Oct. 25 at Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive in Belton; Nov. 8 at the Belton ISD Administration Office, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton; Nov. 29 at Lake Belton Middle School, 8818 Tarver Drive in Temple; Dec. 8 at North Belton Middle School, 7907 Prairie View Road in Temple; and Jan. 5 at Southwest Elementary, 611 Saunders St. in Belton.
Although Smith said a potential bond package could reach anywhere from $100 million to $200 million, he emphasized how the bond exploration committee could find that there is not enough support for a bond election at this time.
“That’s OK,” he said. “Our strategies to manage the growth in that case might be looking at portables and looking at attendance boundaries ... but now is the right time to make sure that we have a strategy in place for the future.”