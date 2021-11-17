A Manor man was arrested Wednesday morning after evading police and crashing with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 14, authorities said.
Kenneth Wayne McVade Jr., 47, was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana over 4 ounces.
According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 10:18 a.m., troopers attempted a traffic stop on a 2018 Toyota passenger car driven by McVade.
“The driver failed to yield, accelerated, and attempted to elude the Trooper,” the release said. “The driver of the Toyota attempted to pass to the right of a truck tractor semi-trailer as the truck was changing lanes to yield to the Troopers lights and sirens.”
The vehicle then struck the 18-wheeler and was pinned to a construction barrier, the release said.
“The vehicle was drug for several yards then flipped onto its side when the construction barrier ended,” said the release. “The driver was extracted from the vehicle by the DPS Trooper.”
McVade is in custody at the Bell County Jail with no bond.