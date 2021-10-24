Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at a two-alarm structure fire just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
The incident occurred at 407 N. Eighth St., Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.
A vehicle and other items were also ablaze in the front yard when the first crew arrived.
However, the fire was reported under control within an hour, Soto said.
Three occupants of the home were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze with eight firefighting apparatus and 22 personnel on scene. Temple Police and Temple EMS also responded to the fire, Soto said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.