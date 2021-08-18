Temple Fire & Rescue will hold a demonstration Thursday to warn about the dangers of hot cars.
The public demonstration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave.
The stationary demonstration will show the difference between the outside temperature and the temperature inside of a vehicle, a city of Temple release said.
Even with the windows cracked, a car can become dangerously hot in just minutes.
Temple Fire & Rescue reminds residents to never leave children or pets in a hot vehicle for any amount of time.