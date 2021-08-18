Community

Temple Fire & Rescue will hold a demonstration Thursday to warn about the dangers of hot cars.

The public demonstration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave.

The stationary demonstration will show the difference between the outside temperature and the temperature inside of a vehicle, a city of Temple release said.

Even with the windows cracked, a car can become dangerously hot in just minutes.

Temple Fire & Rescue reminds residents to never leave children or pets in a hot vehicle for any amount of time.