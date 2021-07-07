Temple ISD voters will have the opportunity to review cost breakdowns and prioritize future projects during the district’s second Citizen Advisory Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, told the Telegram that feedback received during the meeting will be heavily relied on when administrators begin developing packages for a potential 2021 bond — a measure, if approved, that would be decided by voters through two propositions.
If the school board OKs a proposed bond by Aug. 16, it would call for a Nov. 2 election.
The first proposition — which is for a bulk of the district’s improvements — is currently estimated to fall between $165 million to $175 million, while the second proposition — for improvements to Wildcat Stadium — is estimated at $6.5 million.
Ott, who called the first meeting “a good starting point,” said Thursday’s participants will be divided into four groups of approximately 40 people. These groups will have an administrator rotate to them every 20 minutes, who will discuss projects based on safety and security, program equity, growth and the facilities master plan.
Although every project discussed will be presented with a cost breakdown, Ott said there will be a few items not eligible for ranking as they are deemed critical: building a new elementary school in the district’s southeast quadrant, adding 14 classrooms to existing campuses and infrastructure replacements.
“We have to do (those projects),” he said. “We’re not going to go out for a bond and not include that. This stuff has to be done.”
The Temple ISD superintendent also highlighted how every cost breakdown includes projected cost escalation.
“All these prices do include the current cost escalation,” Ott said. “So that means I’m not going out to ask the community for something in November and then come back two years later saying, ‘Oops, I’m sorry. We didn’t factor the escalation cost.’ We can’t do that.”
Following the meeting, Ott said the community will have a chance to record their input through an online survey that will become accessible through a QR code and through the district’s website.
“We’re going to leave (the survey) open till July 20 at 5 p.m., so that we can have as many voices as possible,” Ott said. “It’s going to be a Likert scale — from least important to most important — and we’ll be able to see how they all rank by average. Then my job will be to work with the board and … look at preparing different bond packages based on that input.”
Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications, said many area residents have already expressed their gratitude to administrators for hosting these meetings.
“The main thing we have heard is just how grateful the community is that we’re having these sessions … that we’re keeping them informed,” Parks said. “Having the community be a part of the process has really been meaningful to our citizens.”
Temple ISD plans to have community members present the proposed bond package to the board during its monthly meeting in August.
“I’m going to ask a diverse group of community members to be the ones to present to the school board on Aug. 16,” Ott said.