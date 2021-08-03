It wasn’t one thing in particular that drew Muktika Kalagiri into becoming a classical Indian dancer. It was basically everything.
She was a first-grader in her home country of India when she saw a performance for the first time. That’s when she knew she wanted to learn the ancient art form.
“It was the costumes, the jewelry, the make-up, the performance itself,” Kalagiri said. “The songs and the way they showed expressions. I really enjoyed that. It felt really good to listen to. Ever since I’ve seen that, I was like, ‘I want to learn Indian classical dance some day.’”
Skip to nearly a decade later, and the now 15-year-old Lake Belton High School junior is set to realize her dream.
Kalagiri will perform a Rangapravesam Kuchipudi dance Saturday at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. The show is set for 4 p.m. and is open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to wear masks. No tickets are required.
According to her teacher, Suma Pokala, it will be the first time this particular type of graduation dance (ranga meaning “stage” and pravesam meaning “entrance”) will be performed in Central Texas.
Pokala said it typically takes six to eight years for students to become ready to graduate. Kalagiri did it in four.
It was her hard work and dedication to the craft that pushed her.
“She would ask me every day, ‘Can I learn the dance? Can I learn the dance?’” Pokala said. “Her enthusiasm and her eagerness to learn is number one. And number two, she has that innate skill, you get it at birth. When you are born, you are given this gift … kind of like God’s grace. You have this innate capability of getting the dance.”
Kalagiri, who also sings in the choir and plays tennis at Lake Belton, said she practices dancing at least an hour daily, but usually more.
She credited her dad, Ram, and her mom, Poojitha, as helping her get this far, as well as Pokala.
“They would drive me 20 minutes here and 20 minutes back every week and almost every day leading to this performance,” Kalagiri said of her parents. “They would take that time off of their own things to help me learn.”
It also will mark Kalagiri’s first solo performance, not including a shorter number she did as a middle school student at North Belton, for which she won second place in the school talent show.
But Saturday’s presentation will be much longer and detailed, lasting nearly two hours and including one costume change.
It will consist of seven items, or songs, each of which will tell its own story and build upon the one prior, leading to a climactic finish that will include an item during which Kalagiri will have to stand on the edge of a copper plate not much bigger than a dinner plate while balancing a copper pitcher filled with water atop her head.
Pokala said it can take students months to get the steps right on that part.
“The dance itself involves footwork, hand gestures, facial expressions and body movements to go along with the expression of that song,” said Pokala, who started the Veni School of Dance in 2012, named after her late mother Krishna Veni. “Some items are heavy on footwork and some are rich in expressions.”
Kalagiri, who moved to the area in sixth grade, said the toughest part of training was building her stamina.
“Some of the dance steps take time to master and get them right,” she said. “It’s more of physical exhaustion than not being able to do them right. But I got used to it. I built up the stamina.”
Kuchipudi is one of the classical Indian dance forms of South India, originating in the village of Kuchipudi in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is rooted in the Hindu Sanskrit text of Natyasastra and can be found as far back as 10th century copper inscriptions. The dance as it is known in the present day was methodized and arranged in the 17th century.
It is most notable as a dance-drama, and is particularly famous for its gracefulness and storytelling.
Kalagiri is just grateful to get the chance to continue to tradition.
“When I was young in India, there were never any classical dance teachers around where I lived,” she said. “So I never really thought I would be able to learn dance. But after I came here, I came to know of Suma and how she’s teaching, so I was just really glad. And after I started learning, I discovered that I was in love with it even more than I ever thought.”