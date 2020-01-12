A new traffic light at the intersection of State Highway 317 and Prairie View Road is expected to be fully operational on Tuesday.
The light is near the almost completed Lake Belton High School in West Temple.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said in a news release the light would be activated in two stages: First, the lights would be flashing Monday and then be fully activated Tuesday.
The city installed the traffic light as part of the second phase of the Prairie View Road improvement project. Temple is widening a 1.2-mile stretch of streets from Prairie View Road, also known as FM 2483, to North Pea Ridge Road.
“The project also realigns the existing roadway and consolidates two separate SH 317 intersections at Prairie View Road and FM 2483 into one signalized intersection,” Simmons said.
Belton-based R.T. Schneider Construction has worked on the project since early 2018.
“Activation of the new signal enables the contractor to close the existing segment of FM 2483 and complete expansion of the new FM 2483 pavement section to four lanes,” Simmons said.
Temple anticipates construction to be completed in the spring — ahead of Lake Belton High School’s August opening.
Jarrod Sterzinger — an architect with Austin-based O’Connell Robertson Architects, the firm that designed the campus — told the Belton school board in December that Lake Belton High School, 9809 Prairie View Road, was 80 percent complete.
Lake Belton High School is Belton Independent School District’s second comprehensive high school.