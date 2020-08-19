Helping Hands Ministry is ensuring area students begin school this fall with the proper supplies.
Project Apple Tree — an initiative through Belton-based Helping Hands Ministry — has provided children with school supplies, clothes and shoes for more than 20 years. Students in Belton and Academy school districts are Project Apple Tree’s primary beneficiaries.
On Saturday, Project Apple Tree — in partnership with First Blessing — provided about 450 students with a new pair of shoes for the upcoming academic school year.
“It was a fantastic experience. We had several families who said that their kids really enjoyed picking out their shoes and trying them on,” Tasha Roberts, Helping Hands Ministry executive director, said.
Roberts said Helping Hands Ministry first began discussions with First Blessing — a nonprofit organization that helps communities hold shoe giveaways — in late March. Participating families registered for the service beforehand either online or by the phone.
“Because of COVID-19 there were a lot of changes to our programming. We were looking for a new way we could still serve our families and get their kiddos what they needed to get ready for school … and do it in a safe way,” she said.
The shoe distribution was held at two sites this year to more easily promote physical distancing: Belton Christian Youth Center, 505 E. Ave. C; and Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
“We had about 225 children at each site,” Roberts said. “Whenever families registered, they got an appointment time for them to come in and pick up their shoes. This way we didn’t have a lot of big groups at one time, so we could keep volunteers spread out and our families coming throughout the day.”
Roberts said it was great to see the joy on the children’s faces when they chose a pair of shoes.
Helping Hands Ministry, 2210 Holland Road in Belton, also launched their curbside school supply store on Monday — a service that will run until Thursday, Sept. 3.
Helping Hands Ministry’s Facebook page said families, with children in Belton ISD or Academy ISD, have until Wednesday, Sept. 2, to register.
“We are partnering with Perry Office Plus and working directly with them to get the school supply packages already pre-made,” Roberts said. “If families would like to sponsor a child, they can do that by going to our website and making a donation.”
She noted how donors can specify whether they would like their donation to be placed toward an elementary, middle or high school student.
“This was one of the neatest things about Project Apple Tree … And just Helping Hands Ministry in general,” Roberts said. “Our community has been incredibly excited and gracious about making sure all of our kiddos have the supplies they need to get ready to go back to school.
“It’s just a blessing and a bright spot in what’s been a stressful and bit of a scary time.”