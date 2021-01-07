Temple High School teacher Kayleigh Verett knew she had a daunting task on Thursday: How would she talk to her students about Wednesday’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol?
It was a moment unlike anything seen in generations. A mob that had been attending a rally for President Donald Trump stormed the nation’s seat of government, disrupting Congress’s inevitable certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Verett, who teaches advanced levels of French and an International Baccalaureate class focused on knowledge and how people acquire it, took a page from her lessons.
“I did exactly what I ask my students to do: I read about the event from every possible angle — from national and international sources and from right-wing to left-wing,” Verett said, adding she pored through a variety of news sources and even pulled up legal documents, including the Constitution. “I tried to inform myself and then come in and be able to answer as factually as I can without giving any semblance of my own personal idea.”
Every class Verett taught Thursday brought up the riot in Washington, D.C., she said.
Administrators in the Temple and Belton independent school districts told teachers they would support them if they decided to use Wednesday’s riot for a more topical lesson.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told district staff in an email that Wednesday was a saddening day — one that teachers would have to immediately teach to help students understand the violence in Washington.
“I would remind all of us that a value we must never forget is that we are all American,” Ott said. “Our children are watching and we must model the future we desire them to deliver. A unifying and collaborative message is the appropriate place to start if students bring these discussions forward.”
Chris Lemley, Belton ISD’s social studies coordinator, pulled together a team of teachers to create a topical lesson plan to help other educators talk about what occurred at the Capitol.
“We know that, as teachers, sometimes current events happen and it is our duty to help make them less frightening and less confusing for our students,” Lemley said. “That may mean deviating from planned lessons to interject a topical discussion or it may simply mean showing extra grace and kindness that day.”
World history teacher Timothy Potts, who teaches at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, said he and other teachers on campus were still taking in what unfolded in the nation’s capital city.
“Everybody I think is really processing it and taking a step back and saying, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this took place,’” said Potts, who has taught U.S. history and government during his 26-year teaching career. “That’s kind of the whole reaction I’m getting from other teachers and from other particular adults and friends of mine who are also teachers.”
Potts planned to talk about the siege of the Capitol only if his students brought it up.
“If it is, one of the things (we’ll talk about) is the idea of toleration,” he said. “Violence is never the answer — no matter what your particular beliefs are, no matter what situation you are in. There’s a process, and that is never going to be considered the right particular choice. All it really does is take away from what you are trying to say and completely turns it (around).”
Verett, who sees herself as a neutral party who only helps facilitate student conversations on hot button issues, also stressed tolerance. She brought up another pair of important factors that many say are missing from modern politics — respect and civility.
“I primarily teach seniors. In six months, they are going to be in the real adult world. We will be faced with hard topics for our entire lives,” Verett said. “The way we interact with other adults, other humans will make or break us as people and our character will shine through. I want them to be comfortable defending their stance in a way that does not violate trust, it does not breach and it does not tear down other people.”
Potts tells his students the same thing. He knows his students have a variety of opinions. They voice them during class discussions. Some students even have stickers for their preferred 2020 presidential candidate on their laptops.
“The idea you get across is it’s fine to have different political views, but make sure you understand and recognize that other people have different political views,” Potts said, adding he tells his students they must work toward compromise and be civil when finding solutions.
The same values that Verett and Potts teach their students are ones Ott brought up to students who reached out to him as they watched a violent mob take over the Capitol — an incident that, he said, does not represent freedom of expression, democracy or leadership.
“Disagreements are inevitable and should be done without disrespecting or harming others, for example, (through) peaceful protests,” Ott said. “Our increasing inability to do so is a big part of why we are in the situation we are in today. But it cannot be where we remain.”
“My desire is for our youth to remain hopeful for a bright future,” Ott continued, “and most importantly, I want them to know that they will be part of leading us there.”