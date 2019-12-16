The Temple Police Department said it cleaned part of Michael Dean’s car before it was returned to the family — despite requests that it be left untouched.
The Dean family and their attorney specifically told the police department to leave the car as it was when 28-year-old Dean was reportedly shot and killed Dec. 2 by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz, Lee Merritt, the Dean family’s attorney, said.
The plan was to have the car examined by an outside investigator.
Merritt said he learned of the car’s cleaning from Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin.
The car was returned to Temple Police once the Texas Rangers forensically processed and photographed it as evidence, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
“TPD made the family aware that this vehicle is available for release,” Weems said. “However, the family’s spokesman asked TPD to hold the vehicle until further notice.”
One seat in the car was wiped down because the department believed the family would have been disturbed by the bodily fluids, Weems said. He said everything else was intact. No one formally issued the order to clean the car, Weems said.
Weems confirmed the family asked for the car to be returned without cleaning it.
The Telegram requested to talk with Tobin, but he declined to meet until the Rangers’ and internal investigations have concluded, Weems said. Tobin will not answer any questions at this time that pertain to the ongoing investigation.
Dean was shot in the head and died at the scene, a preliminary autopsy report released by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield said. The manner of death was listed as homicide, which in itself is not a criminal charge.
DeCruz is a nine-year veteran of the Temple department and is a former Fort Hood soldier.
He also was named in 2017 in a police brutality lawsuit that was later dismissed in federal court. He and another other officer, Bret McCune, were not disciplined by the department as their actions reportedly did not show intent. The case was dismissed Oct. 1, 2018.
Lack of information disturbs community
Last week, dozens in the community marched in downtown Temple to protest the lack of information about the shooting released by authorities.
Dean was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road. It wasn’t confirmed until the next day that someone died at the scene.
Chris Christoff, also a police spokesman, said the department wanted to notify Dean’s family first before it released information about the shooting death.
Christine Dean, Dean’s mother, wasn’t notified about her son’s death until about five hours after it happened.
DeCruz’s name wasn’t released until several days later.
Tobin briefly spoke to the media Dec. 6 in the police department lobby. He read a prepared statement that gave little information except to say an internal investigation would be done after the criminal investigation was completed. He promised to keep the family and residents updated with information as it became available and asked for patience as the investigation process continued.
Texas Municipal Police Association Executive Director Kevin Lawrence urged in a news release a “spirit of calm” as this incident is thoroughly investigated.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza referred all questions to the Texas Rangers.
“Unfortunately, I don’t have any answers to these questions. Unfortunately, these are answers that Temple PD will know,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Monday. “I still have not been given any more details for release by our investigating Rangers.”
Merritt said Monday he has heard nothing from the Rangers.
Merritt accuses city of hiding information
Temple Police Department was advised by the Texas Rangers to not communicate with the family, so any information on the reported shooting by DeCruz must come from the Rangers, Temple Mayor Tim Davis said at Wednesday’s news conference and march sponsored by the Temple NAACP chapter.
Merritt calls that tactic a “copout.”
“The mayor and (interim) chief are hiding behind protocol which would not affect the Rangers’ investigation. Telling the family what happened is not destructive (to the Rangers’ investigation),” Merritt said. He said releasing videos (dash-camera/body camera) would clarify what happened.
Merritt referred to the shooting as an “execution” and said the city of Temple is “going out of its way to not make it a racial issue.”
He said things would have been handled much differently if the victim was “the mayor’s son or any white member of the community.”
DeCruz was still on paid administrative leave Monday and will remain on it until the investigation has concluded, Weems said. He won’t have to pay back the money he’s paid during that time.
Weems verified there was a video of the shooting.
According to the department’s levels of control that can be used by officers to stop people who resist them, DeCruz used level three — force resulting in death or substantial risk of death, intentional discharge of a weapon, unintentional discharge of a weapon, force resulting in serious bodily injury or use of impact weapon to the head, neck, throat or groin.
No information has been released about why DeCruz used lethal force against Dean.
“I am more upset now than when I first took the case,” Merritt said. “Cleaning up the car and trying to cover up there was blood in the car, in addition to the constant referrals (by Temple Police Department) to the Rangers. It would have been OK to provide a narrative of what happened.”