First responders and their immediate family members will receive free admission to Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” from Saturday to Dec. 3.
Firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics are required to provide proof of identification for admittance during the time frame, according to a news release.
The public can visit the exhibit through Jan. 15, 2022, with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Active-duty military personnel receive free admission to the museum year-round.
Greer’s exhibit accompanies crews on attack lines to examine heightened fire activity in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming during the Western fire season. Greer is a former firefighter turned photojournalist.
“These courageous men and women put their lives on the line for our communities, and this invitation is a token of gratitude for their work. Although we hope everyone finds the photography fascinating, we know first responders will have a unique appreciation for this exhibit,” Museum Manager Michael Hicks said in the release.
The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
For more information, visit templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172.