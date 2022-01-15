Tiny Hooves Rescue, a Temple-based animal shelter, is honoring actress Betty White, who recently died at age 99.
The rescue teamed up with the Card My Yard franchise, according to a news release.
“Originally, Card My Yard franchises had planned to celebrate White’s birthday by setting up ‘Happy 100th Birthday Betty White’ signs in 100 locations across the country,” the release said. “After America’s Golden Girl unexpectedly passed away, the yard greeting service started looking for other ways to remember her.”
Card My Yard owners Amy Arnold and Jessica Stanley heard about the “Betty White challenge,” which encourages her fans to donate to an animal shelter in her honor.
The two asked all 100 franchise owners planning to set up signs as a tribute to White to seek out animal shelters they could bring awareness to, the release said.
“In Temple, the owner has partnered with Tiny Hooves Rescue,” the release said. “The franchise owner will donate $10 to the animal rescue for (each order) booked on Jan. 17.”
Card My Yard also will set up a tribute to White in front of the shelter, the release said.