At the beginning of the recent winter storm, the city of Temple set up an Emergency Operations Center, said Cody Weems, the city’s public relations coordinator.
Through the EOC, city departments coordinated efforts to respond to issues and serve residents, he said. The Public Works Department, for example, worked around the clock to keep the water supply operational and respond to infrastructure issues throughout the city.
At the EOC call center, he said, several officers, civilian employees and volunteers took calls and coordinated resources for residents. Many of the call takers even slept at the Police Department.
As of about 2 p.m. Saturday, 105 persons had been picked up and taken to a warming center. About 105 welfare checks had been made, and 25 dialysis patients were transported for appointments. In several other cases, first responders took health care workers to and from medical facilities.
Police officers also conducted welfare checks for persons staying in their homes, to make sure they had what they needed to weather the storm, Weems said.
In one case, officers learned of an elderly woman crawling across her ice-covered yard to gather firewood to heat her home. They brought in a load of firewood and helped her charge her cell phone, he said.
“There are so many people we helped who were elderly and who probably would not have survived otherwise,” said Lt. Tim Simeroth of Temple Police. “They appreciated everything we did.”
On Saturday, Weems said, public safety employees began picking people up from warming centers and taking them home. They were also distributing bottled water.
In other news related to the recent winter storm, Casey Simpson, Oncor manager for the Temple-Belton area, said Sunday afternoon there were only about 700 Bell County customers still without power. Although some of these outages may spill over into Monday, he said, Oncor was planning to have the vast majority of the outages wrapped up Sunday night.