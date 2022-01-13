Two wildfires were extinguished Thursday in Morgan’s Point Resort and Troy Thursday.
An official with the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department said the blaze happened at about 3 p.m. in a yard and it was quickly extinguished.
The Troy Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that their department responded to a grass fire at about 1 p.m., extinguishing it without complication.
Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said the fires were small enough that his department did not provide mutual aid.
“If it’s a structure fire, we automatically respond,” Soto said. “If it’s a grass fire, the volunteer fire departments usually take care of it. If they need extra help, they’ll request it. We didn’t send anyone out there today.”