SALADO — A free exhibit on the U.S. Constitution will open Friday in Salado.
“The Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution” will be on display Friday through July 29 at the Salado Museum and College Park meeting hall at 423 S. Main St. in Salado. The exhibit, prepared for travel by Humanities Texas, is open to the public.
The exhibit, developed by a national consortium of scholars and institutions, consists of 12 poster panels addressing the transformation of the United States from a group of colonies to a nation founded upon and united by a single document, the U.S. Constitution, according to a news release.
“Written to ‘secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity,’ the Constitution is short, simple, and often ambiguous,” the museum said in the release. “As the blueprint for our nation’s government, it represents a set of beliefs and a way of life. The exhibit seeks to explain the immense importance of a document that holds answers to challenging questions of government, cryptic though it may seem.
For more information, contact Michele Melsha at 254-947-5232 or office@saladomuseum.org .