Bell County election officials saw a total of 1,921 ballots cast on Tuesday in early voting races.
Voters at the Temple Independent School District building in Temple, 401 Santa Fe Way, cast 423 ballots. Of the ballots cast, 102 were in the Democratic primary and 321 were in the Republican primary.
The Bell County Annex in Belton, 550 E. Second Ave., saw 513 voters with 79 ballots for Democrats and 434 for Republicans.
The Salado Church of Christ, 2717 N. Stagecoach Road, had 211 ballots cast with 19 for Democrats and 192 for Republicans.
The Killeen Bell County Annex, at 304 Priest Drive, had 173 Democratic ballots and 110 Republican ballots cast for a total of 283. The Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, had 105 voters come out and cast 69 Democratic ballots and 36 Republican ballots.
The Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights, had 318 voters come out and cast 140 Democratic and 178 Republican ballots.
The county received 68 ballots by mail Tuesday, 25 votes for Democrats and 43 for Republicans.
The total ballots cast so far is 8,886, early vote totals show.
Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
The primary election will take place on March 1.