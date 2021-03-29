The Wildflower Country Club was crammed with golf carts on Monday, as more than 100 people took to the Temple golf course in support of Belton Independent School District’s faculty and students.
It was the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation’s annual golf tournament — the organization’s largest fundraising event that first began in the ’90s.
“We’re big believers in Belton ISD and what they do for the kids, so any way we can provide the opportunities to support students and teachers, we’re all for it,” Nate Navarro, a BEEF board member, told the Telegram. “Only about half of us are good at golf, but all of us have kids that we care about.”
Andy Bass echoed Navarro, and emphasized how BEEF would be unsuccessful without the support of the community.
“We can’t do what we do without the support of our community … and that’s the biggest thing,” Bass, a fellow BEEF board member, said. “To have the community out here to assist us in our goals, which is to help kids get scholarships, is just amazing.”
Although Bass joked that he would not discuss his short game, he was more than happy to share his gratitude for those that sponsored the event or registered a four-person team — registration that cost $500. All funds raised during the event are slated to directly support students, teachers and paraprofessionals in the district.
“They’re appreciative of what we do for the students, and we would not be able to get such a big crowd out here like this if we weren’t doing it for a good cause,” he said.
Ty Taggart, a Belton ISD trustee, was among the many that brought his clubs to the 18-hole golf course.
“There’s no doubt about it that we love BEEF in Belton … and we’re blessed to have them as part of Belton ISD,” he said. “They love supporting these kids … and with the new high school coming online, it’s going to be an opportunity for us to grow this program and reach more of our community.”
Last year, BEEF awarded more than $246,000 in scholarships to Belton ISD seniors through a virtual ceremony, and RaeAnn Flor, an executive administrator for BEEF, is happy to have seen another successful fundraising event come together.
“To watch it all come together behind the scenes has been exciting,” she said. “BEEF raises money for scholarships for students graduating out of BISD and raises money for teacher grants … and for everybody to come out on a work day to show their support is amazing.”