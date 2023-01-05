FORT HOOD – A nighttime “glowing” horseback fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Ranch on Fort Hood.
featured
Glow Ride planned Friday night at BLORA Ranch
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- New $1.8M retail center coming to Killeen
- Floor & Décor store, car wash announced for Temple Mall
- Temple woman killed in I-14 crash in Belton
- Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
- Johnston's patience pays off: TCU receiver, ex-Temple star expected to be high NFL draft pick
- Police: Man broke into West Temple apartment, threatened resident with knife
- Cedar fever season in Texas
- Man, dog reunited and part again — for good reason
- Confederate concerns: Minor seeks to have monument moved
- Belton man charged after allegedly firing gun during argument