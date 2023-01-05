Glow Ride

The Glow Ride event at BLORA Ranch will allow horseback riders to ride through the BLORA’s Trail of Lights before the lights are 2022 Christmas switched off. Local riders can bring their own horses. The participation fee is $60 per horse/rider.

