The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System adopted a “no visitor” policy, taking extra precautions aimed at limiting COVID-19 exposure risk to veterans, employees, volunteers.
Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of coronavirus, flu or cold should call 1-800-423-2111 before coming to VA facilities.
For outpatient clinic appointments in the Central Texas area, veterans are encouraged to limit family members to one while accompanying them to their appointment or immediate caregivers only.
The health care system canceled special events and activities and is temporarily ceasing all participation in public outreach events through April 30.
Aside from the changes noted, CTVHCS remains fully operational.