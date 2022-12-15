Friday will be cooler with light rain and a few snow flurries expected.
The National Weather Service said there will not likely be any snow accumulation as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through the weekend.
“You might see a flake or two, but it will mostly be cold with a light rain,” Matt Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, said Thursday.
Impact Church in Temple, however, opened Thursday night as a warming shelter.
The church, 206 E. Adams Ave., is open on cold nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning. The church serves both breakfast and dinner to its clients. The shelter also allows pets.
The Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, will be open if the wind chill makes it feel like 32 degrees or if it is rainy and windy with a wind chill of 35 degrees.
The shelter opens at 3 p.m. and serves dinner and breakfast to those staying the night. Officials said the facility does allow service animals.
On Friday, a slight chance of shows is expected between noon and 3 p.m. Clouds with increase as the high reaches near 51. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a forecasted low around 38 degrees. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph from the north northwest.
Sunny skies are expected Saturday with a high near 52 and a low around 34. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph and become calm by evening, the National Weather Service
Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph.
Rain changes increase to 20% Sunday night as it becomes cloudy with a low near 43.
More rain is expected Monday at the chance of showers will be 50%. The high is expected to be near 52 with a low around 43.
Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures will remain in the low 50s. The low temperature on Wednesday night is expected to hit the freezing mark at 32 degrees.
Lake levels
Water levels at Bell County’s two reservoirs have decreased slightly since last week as drought conditions have remained stable.
The U.S Drought Monitor Map shows that most of Bell County remains under severe drought conditions with moderate conditions on the county’s southern and eastern sides.
On Thursday, Lake Belton was 66.9% full, compared to 67% full last week, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 73.3% full, down slightly from last week when the water body was 73.5% full.