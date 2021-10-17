ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong Community Center Halloween Carnival, said to be a 100-year-old tradition, drew a festive crowd Saturday evening.
Located in the boondocks southeast of Belton, the carnival offered bingo, a cake walk, games for children, a haunted house, pony rides and an auction.
Brandy Farmer, manager of the Bell 4-H Horse Club, said she had about 20 of her youngsters working the game booths. The club holds meetings in the community center, she said.
Some of the carnival-goers went upstairs to the haunted house. Others filed into the community center’s kitchen for barbecue sandwiches, nachos and sausage wraps, and sat down to eat in the adjoining dining room.
Among them were E.R. King, 90, and his wife of 68 years, Billie. He said he started school in the old building in 1936, when he was 5.
“The first, second and third grades were in this room here,” he said. “The principal and his family lived where the kitchen’s at.”
Grades 4-10 met upstairs, he said.
Students had to go to another school to graduate, which only had 11 grades in those days, he said.
In his case, he transferred to Salado for the eighth grade, when his father moved up the road. His father was a farmer and one of the trustees at the school.
King had a career in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a colonel. He flew B-52s on Airborne Alert, the military readiness program, he said, and served in what was called the secret Air Force. He said that Gary Powers, the U-2 spy pilot shot down by the Russians in 1960, was the pilot on King’s test aircraft.
“When I retired from service, I came back here,” he said. “I’ve been involved with this carnival ever since I’ve been back.”
Young said the carnival was canceled last year due to the coronavirus.
“We generally raise about $1,500-$2,000,” he said. “This year it looks like we’re going to have a really good turnout.”
The association generates a little revenue from rentals of the community center for weddings, reunions and other events, he said. The Armstrong Community Center lists its address as 7800 Armstrong Road, Belton, Texas. It is online at Facebook.com/ArmstrongSchool.
No big projects are scheduled, he said, the next step being to remodel the upstairs.
“It’s just a big, open room,” he said. “We’d like to get it fixed up so people could use it for all kinds of things.”
His daughter, Haylee Anderson, and her husband, Jordan, drove down from Dallas for the carnival.
“This has been a part of our childhood, helping out with the Armstrong carnival,” she said. “I’ve come and played the games and have been to help around a little bit. This is kind of a fun reunion for family that we don’t see. We’re excited to be back.”
William Culp, 72, sat on the old concrete steps and collected tickets for the haunted house. He lives up the road and said his relatives have been in the area for years.