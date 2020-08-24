A 60-year-old man is charged in connection with a burglary that led to a shooting in July, police said.
Douglas Craig Ford allegedly broke into a house in the 300 block of South 23rd Street on July 9 and assaulted a woman by choking her, police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release
A man who lived at the house had a gun and told Ford to leave. Ford went onto the porch, turned to reenter the home and was shot in the leg.
Temple Police determined the shot was fired in self-defense, Christoff said in the news release.
After an investigation, Christoff said, a warrant was issued for Ford’s arrest on charges of burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony. He also faces two Class B misdemeanors — theft of property between $100 and $750 and illegal dumping
Ford was arrested at about 11:17 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance at Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave.
“Officers were advised that Ford had walked away from the disturbance,” Christoff said. “Officers made contact with Ford nearby and confirmed he had active warrants for his arrest.”
Ford was in the Bell County Jail Monday with bonds totaling more than $150,000.