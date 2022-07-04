BELTON — The usually quiet streets of downtown Belton were festive Monday morning with red, white and blue everywhere as thousands celebrated Independence Day.
Brandy and Jorge Felix have been at the Belton Fourth of July parade ever since her 10-year-old daughter was a baby.
“We’ve tried to come in every year, except the years of the pandemic,” Brandy said. “We’re hoping to see some hot rods. We’re a car family.”
Typically a participant in the parade, Monique Sharp was an observer this year.
“Usually, our church has a float on the parade, but it got to be too much for me,” she said. “Usually, I don’t get to watch it since I’m on it.”
This year Sharp, her mother and father, a Vietnam Veteran, enjoyed the floats as they passed.
“I wanted to bring my dad out for the Fourth of July parade,” she said.
Sharp’s family had a premium watching spot on a Belton corner as they sat in lawn chairs and oversize umbrellas provided them with cover from the sun.
“My parking karma was really good this morning,” Sharp said. “We found close parking and just came on down.”
Danny Archer had no trouble finding an excellent spot to watch the parade. His home and business for the past three years are directly on Main Street, giving him the perfect place to enjoy the cavalcade.
“I got my office and residential pad right here,” he said. “Every single year, I have the best spot. If anyone wants to buy it, it’s for sale.”
Archer said he was ready to see this year’s floats.
“I’m excited to see what they got,” he said. “I like all the floats and want to see what’s coming out.”
He had a word of advice for the thousands that come through town and sometimes leave trash on his property.
“I’m always picking up garbage,” he said. “Always make sure you pick up your own trash when you come through here.”
Tiffany Perez has watched the parade in the same spot near Sixth Avenue and Main Street for the past eight years.
“This has been our spot for eight years,” she said. “We get here early. We usually get here at 7 a.m. We got here today at 7:30 a.m. and somehow still managed to snag it. There were already people out here.”
Perez and her children were excited to see some classic machines and hear some music.
“We’re excited about the cars and the bands,” she said. “My husband was 1st Calvary. My daughter used to march in the (Belton High School) Marching 100. So we were a little biased. We love it all, though.”
Perez said the tradition of the longtime parade helps keep her family and community together.
“It’s our tradition,” she said. “It keeps the Fourth of July fun. The whole community comes out. We see all the people we know out here.”
Other events to celebrate the Fourth of July included a patriotic program at the Belton Courthouse, the Festival on Nolan Creek in Yettie Polk Park with a hot dog eating contest, and a backyard party at Schoepf’s with a free concert and fireworks show.