Sheets of rain and hail inundated local communities as strong storms whipped across Central Texas Monday night.
More than 2,400 people in Bell County were without power after the storms, which spawned a tornado south of Jarrell — the third this year — confirmed Tuesday by the National Weather Service.
The agency said there was a “concentrated area of tornadic damage” in the Jarrell area after an aerial survey of Williamson County on Tuesday. Straight-line winds surpassing 60 mph were recorded, even knocking a tractor-trailer on its side on Interstate 35 about two miles south of Jarrell.
A ground survey will help determine the tornado’s intensity and rating, the National Weather Service said.
The tornado formed south and west of Jarrell, moved across I-35, and then went northwest past Schwertner before diminishing near the Bell County line west of Bartlett. The National Weather Service said the damage paths were not continuous.
“Our survey team has confirmed that a tornado occurred in this area last evening,” the Austin/San Antonio NWS office said in a post on Twitter.
Details regarding path length, size, and rating will be determined, the agency said.
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said about three dozen homes or businesses had light to severe damage. One home under construction collapsed during the storm, he told reporters during a news conference.
No was injured or killed during the tornado, Gravell said. Emergency alerts and media posts aided in helping people seek cover during the storm, he added.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of northern Williamson County after 8:45 p.m. Monday. The agency warned motorists to stay off Interstate 35 in northern Williamson County as the storm approached.
Williamson County Emergency Service District No. 5 Fire Station, located at 155 County Road 313 in Jarrell, was among the buildings hardest hit by the tornado. The station had part of its roof blown off and metal doors were blown off or damaged.
“This is the third tornado to hit Jarrell or the Jarrell area in the last seven months. It’s a community that has been really hit hard by the weather,” Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. “And we are looking at hopefully another incident where no lives have been lost.”
In addition to the Monday tornado, Jarrell was struck by tornadoes in March and April. The April tornado touched down near Florence and moved into Bell County, creating a miles-long path of destruction near Salado.
Bell County
Temple saw .60 inches of rain recorded Monday night at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. Hail up to golf-ball size was reported across Bell County.
The Temple Police Department received 123 weather-related calls from 8 p.m. to midnight, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
“There was no flood damage and city staff is addressing the multiple trees that fell and the broken tree limbs,” she said. “There were over 50 power outages at traffic signals. The majority of signals are currently running, however, the signal at Hickory Road/Midway Drive is still experiencing an outage.”
Mackowiak said the Hickory/Midway traffic light should be operational by the end of Tuesday.
Downed or broken tree limbs and some damaged fences were seen across the county on Tuesday. One large tree that fell during the storm missed hitting a house on West French Avenue at 15th Street.
Belton also had damage from gusty winds.
“As a result of the overnight storm, we had lots of downed tree limbs and debris around city parks and streets this morning,” spokesman Paul Romer said. “A few street signs also became dislodged or fell over. Unfortunately, we lost a large pecan tree at Heritage Park near the Leon River and dog park.”
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Tuesday he heard of no weather-related issues in the county.
Outages, forecast
Oncor’s outage map showed more than 2,100 people without power in Temple and Belton by Tuesday afternoon. The company did not have an estimate on when power would be restored.
Sunny skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.
But more rain is coming.
“Another storm system will bring additional rainfall to the area Thursday into Friday,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter. “Widespread rainfall amounts between half and one inch of rain are expected.”