BELTON — Nimble horses and frisky cows made for a good performance Saturday and Sunday by the American Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association in the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
About 100 horses competed on both days, trying to qualify for the championship show that will be held here in October, said Cary Sims, association secretary. There were 15 classes, from novice to open.
In the basic scenario, a mounted rider cuts a cow out and momentarily keeps it from returning to the herd. A cadre of supporting cowboys prevents the cow from heading for the far end of the arena. Generally, the rider has 2.5 minutes to cut out his allotment of cows, which can be either two or three, said Jessie Busby of Belton, a cutting horse trainer and member of the association’s board of directors.
Although the rider is very much involved, it is actually the cow and horse that are judged, Busby said. A tough cow challenge makes for a better score.
“They will evaluate your work on how hard that cow made your horse work, and deduct your score from that,” he said.
The cowboy may use the reins while selecting the cow out of the herd, he said.
“Anytime you handle the horse with reins after release, that’s a one-point penalty,” he said.
“It’s hard for someone to see what your feet are doing when you are riding a cutting horse,” he said. “It’s one of the hardest things to learn, how to put your feet in position for the next turn.”
The spur is an extension of your foot, he said.
“It’s like a cue, a little bit of a prod, as opposed to a weapon,” he said. “You communicate with the horse’s rib cage with your foot, which includes the spur.”
For example, he said, when you are riding across the pen, you may be applying leg pressure.
“Then for the stop, you will take your feet out of the rib cage,” he said. “Once you stop and go the other way, you may need to use the foot to either catch up with the cow or move a little one way or the other.”
Busby has competed in the sport. He had a mare a few years ago that finished in the top 10 in one of the novice classes, he said.
A retired telephone man, he got a late start with cutting horses, he said.
“I grew up in the city,” he said. “I had such a fierce love for horses. I had no direction. I saw a cutting one day and I said, ‘that’s what I want to do.’ I’ve made a study of it for the last 30 or 40 years.”
He may send his training colts out to a younger person for the first 30 rides or so, he said.
“I normally start their ground work about before they become a two-year-old,” he said.
Using a small round pen, he teaches them voice commands to get them acquainted with the tension that comes from having a rider, he said.
“I try some different things to access their mind and teach them to be controlled,” he said. “We start teaching leg pressure from the ground up.”
“It’s fulfilling to me to see a young horse learn and develop their skill,” he said. “They have some God-given talent. To watch them express themselves and gain confidence, it’s like watching your kids graduate from college.”