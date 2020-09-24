BELTON — Richard Lopez and his wife, Patricia, have been living comfortably in their new yellow house on Avenue J.
They’ve been there for about six months now. Their patio is decked out with plants and, above the entrance, is a Pittsburgh Steelers Avenue street sign — Lopez’s favorite football team. It’s their forever home.
They would not be in their new abode without the help of the HOME Program — a federal initiative aimed at promoting homeownership for people with low incomes. States and local governments administer it.
“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing,” said Lopez, who was awarded a grant through the city of Belton to build his new home.
City officials on Thursday dedicated Lopez’s new home, which is near the standpipe in South Belton. Since 2001, the program has helped fund 36 replacement homes in Belton, City Manager Sam Listi said. Just this year, it has funded two new homes for residents, he added.
“You know the old saying: There’s no place like home,” Mayor Marion Grayson said. “I’m so glad that you’ve got your lovely home, and you will continue to be citizens of our lovely town.”
The city was involved in the design of the house, Listi said. It is about 1,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It cost about $100,000, the city manager said.
“The cost to the homeowner is zero,” Listi said, explaining Belton covered about 15 percent of the expense.
Construction on Lopez’s new house started in January and was done in March.
“It just took them about two months, man, and then — boom — it was up,” Lopez said.
The retired truck driver heard about the grant from a friend who had received funding for a new home. Lopez’s friend encouraged him to apply.
“A friend of mine said, ‘Instead of you building, why don’t you see about getting this grant like we did and see if y’all would be accepted and they would build your house,’” Lopez said. “We started searching and found out when they were going to do the applications. We went down there (to City Hall) and took all of our information. We were blessed to be accepted.”
Lopez applied for the grant about four years ago.
“It took a while because there were some problems with the property,” Lopez said.
His original home, which was built in 1915, was on Head Street. It was a property that meant a lot to Lopez. It was his childhood home. His father, Nick Lopez, gave it to him.
“He sacrificed to buy the property and then gave it to us. That was a blessing,” Lopez said. “The first six years of my life I lived in Granger. My dad worked out here at the Griggs Co. He moved us down here.”
But his new home could not be built on the Head Street site. The property had been rezoned to a commercial district so building a home would have been near impossible, he said.
“The city was nice enough to switch land and give us this land for us to build this house,” Lopez said.
Belton has usually replaced HOME Program participant’s houses on their property, Listi explained.
“We went through a different effort to do a relocation,” Listi said. “This was a piece of property that the city acquired.”
Lopez was grateful for his new home. But there is just one thing that is missing: His father. Nick Lopez, who was a greeter at the Belton Walmart for more than 20 years, died three years ago.
“When he was alive, I was glad he was able to know we got accepted, and he was excited for us before he passed. He never got to see the house,” Lopez said. “I wanted to dedicate the house because without him and my mom (Mary, who lives in a local long-term care facility) … this wouldn’t have been possible for us.”