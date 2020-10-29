The Bell County Adaptive Management Coalition does not believe a critical habitat designation for the Salado salamander is “prudent” at this time.
The coalition — composed of Bell County, the village of Salado, the Salado Water Supply Corp. and the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District — highlighted its reasoning during a Thursday news conference at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the coalition will submit its comments regarding the redesignation to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The coalition has been working diligently ever since the salamanders appeared on the scene in terms of a regulatory standpoint … ever since FWS proposed to list the Georgetown and Salado salamanders as endangered in 2012,” Blackburn said.
Although the Fish and Wildlife Service eventually designated both the Salado and Georgetown salamanders as “threatened” in 2014, critical habitat areas were never designated — a failure that led to the Center for Biological Diversity filing a lawsuit against the service in 2019.
The Center for Biological Diversity reached a “stipulated settlement agreement” with the Fish and Wildlife Service, requiring the federal agency to propose critical habitat areas by Aug. 12.
“Fish and Wildlife published those critical habitat rules in September and gave interested parties until Nov. 16 to comment on those rules,” Blackburn said. “Fish and Wildlife has proposed 80-meter surface and 300-meter subsurface circles around 10 sites in Bell and Williamson counties.”
The coalition, which said the Salado salamander is “very stable,” said any critical habitat designated should be site-specific and stressed the importance of surveying any proposed sites.
“Public identification of sites could increase impacts to the species and its habitat … i.e. site disturbance, species harassment, etc.,” the coalition said.
The coalition also emphasized how water should not be factored into habitat considerations, as the coalition is actively managing research efforts in this area.
“Water quality degradation should not be a factor considered for this designation because the coalition continues to implement and manage research efforts and regulations that have improved water quality to stable conditions,” the coalition said. “Water quantity degradation should not be a factor considered for this designation because the coalition continues to implement research, regulations and ordinances that maintain sufficient water quantity for the Salado salamander.”
Steve Manning — a consultant the coalition hired from Austin-based Natural Resource Solutions — echoed the comments of Blackburn and the coalition.
“This is a situation where the species is actually very stable. … It’s in good shape because this coalition has done a very good job working together, with agencies and with universities,” Manning said. “We don’t believe that any further action by the Fish and Wildlife Service or any further federal regulatory protections is going to do anything to benefit the species.”
But Mike Gershon, an attorney representing the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, emphasized during a May workshop how a final decision won’t come in 2020.
A final ruling on the critical habitat designation is slated for Aug. 12, 2021, after the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia first required the Fish and Wildlife Service in February to issue a proposed ruling on Aug. 12, 2020.