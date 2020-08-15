The sweltering summer heat is attracting a record number of people to Bell County lakes — sometimes with deadly consequences.
Ronnie Bruggman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake manager, said Friday the number of visitors to lakes this year already has surpassed last year’s total.
“People are coming out in droves,” Bruggman said, adding that the Corps has closed multiple parks on weekends because their capacity was reached.
Bruggman confirmed six drowning deaths so far in 2020 at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Among the drowning victims was Skylar Parks, 3, who was pronounced dead Thursday just hours after an incident Wednesday at Temple Lake Park. Skylar didn’t have on a life vest — only a purple swimsuit, Bruggman said. Jet skiers were in the area, but he didn’t know how close they were to Skylar.
The Temple Police Department hasn’t release information about what led to Skylar’s drowning.
Safety measures
There aren’t any lifeguards on the lakes’ shorelines to watch the people in the water or on recreational watercraft. That’s one reason why people should only swim in designated areas.
“In all of the drownings, if people had worn life vests they would not have drowned,” Bruggman said. “Swim with a buddy, know your abilities and don’t let peer pressure taunt you. Wear a life vest — no matter what — don’t dive off cliffs and only swim in designated areas.”
Lake Belton, with a normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, is currently at 591.88 feet with water being released at 51 cubic feet per second, Corps data showed.
Stillhouse, with a normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, is releasing one cubic foot of water per second.
With the level of both lakes down, obstacles lurk under the water, Bruggman said.
Lake deaths
Several of those who died were Fort Hood soldiers. Two deaths — including the death of a 24-year-old — are questionable and are under investigation, Bruggman said.
Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, whose home of record is listed as Woodside, N.Y., died Aug. 9 at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. He went under water while riding an inner tube pulled by a boat around Dana Peak Park
“Too many suspicious things were going on in that one,” Bruggman said.
Theodore Key, 21, of Belton also drowned at Temple Lake Park. He died July 29 while saving the mother of his unborn son. The wind had blown her flotation device away from shore.
The preliminary autopsy report said Key’s death was an accidental drowning, Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
A man who drowned July 19 at Temple Lake Park was identified as Virgil Robinson, 26, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood. The soldier was on a blue inflatable device at Temple Lake Park when it overturned, and the strong wind and waves pushed it away from him faster than he could swim, Bruggman previously said.
Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was found unresponsive July 17 near Stillhouse Hollow Lake. He probably drowned, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Kenneth Norris, 34, of Killeen was pronounced dead June 12 at Cedar Gap Park on Stillhouse after he reportedly drowned while trying to swim across a cove.
A visitor from Tennessee died in mid-March at Iron Bridge Park, a Lake Belton park. B.W. Burnett Jr., 69, fished from the bank and decided to walk into the water. He disappeared after possibly stepping into a deep pocket of water, Maj. T.J. Cruz, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said.
Burnett was found later in the lake, and an autopsy showed that drowning was accidental, according to Coleman.
A toll on emotions, resources
A drowning takes a toll on so many people — the families and friends, and the searchers.
The Corps has teams — critical incident teams — that help console people in stressful situations.
“When it’s a small child, it’s really tough on everyone,” Bruggman said. “No one wants to see a child drown. Every drowning and person who drowns is unique, but you never get over the death of a child.”