BELTON — Classes will resume Tuesday for Belton Independent School District students, officials announced Monday afternoon.
“The district looks forward to welcoming back at-school learners for face-to-face instruction as well as at-home learners virtually,” BISD said in a news release. “Wednesday will remain an early release day for students.”
Two schools — Lake Belton High School and Lake Belton Middle School — required cleaning and restoration work while Charter Oak Elementary and Transportation Services required additional work to restore electricity, the district said in a news release.
City of Belton water supply concerns impacted Belton Early Childhood School, Chisholm Trail, Leon Heights, Miller Heights, Southwest, Sparta, Belton Middle School, South Belton Middle School, Belton High, Belton New Tech High @ Waskow, Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, and Administration and Support Services.
“Over the last week, we have seen countless examples of our Big Red Community living out our values of clarity, kindness and unity in purpose,” the district said.
“Thanks to hard work from our staff, school facilities are cleaned and essential repairs are complete. Additionally, electricity and water have been restored to all campuses and emergency water will be available if a need should arise.”