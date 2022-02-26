Here are polling places for Bell, Milam, Falls, Coryell and Lampasas counties, and portions of McLennan and Williamson counties:
Bell County
001 Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
002 Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
003 Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton
004 Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
005 Morgan’s Point Resort Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
006 Bliss Community Center, 109 S.Evans, Little River/Academy
007 Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen
008 Holland City Hall, 102 W. Travis St., Holland
009 Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1000 Jefferis Ave., Killeen
010 J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville
011 VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
012 Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
013 Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado
015 Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
016 Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
017 Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen
018 St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E FM 2410, Harker Heights
019 First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
020 Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main, Troy
021 VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple
022 Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple
023 A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple
024 Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
025 Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
026 Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple
027 Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple
028 Temple College Pavilion-Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple
029 St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington
030 First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
031 First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers
032 First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple
033 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
034 Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
035 Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
036 Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen
037 Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen
038 West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
039 Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen
040 Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen
041 Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
042 TWestern Hills Elementary School, 600 Arapaho Drive, Temple
Milam County
Bea’s Kitchen, 105 E. Main St., Cameron
Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. Sixth St., Cameron
Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts
Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale
Thorndale VFW Post, 302 Moerbe St., Thorndale
Milano Volunteer Fire Department, 305 U.S. Highway 79, Milano
Gause Volunteer Fire Department, 102 Main St., Gause
Coryell County
105 Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
109 Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
110, 111 Purmela Baptist Church, 875 FM 932, Purmela
116, 108 King Baptist Church, 6730 FM 1783, Gatesville
117 Holy Family Church, 1201 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove
122 Immanuel Lutheran Church, 922 Lutheran Church Road, Copperas Cove
202 Coryell County Courthouse Annex, 201 S. Seventh St., Gatesville
213 St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville
219 First Presbyterian Church, 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove
221, 320 Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove
303 Coryell County Activities Complex, U.S. Highway 84 East, Gatesville
314, 312 Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat
315 Oglesby Community Center, Oglesby
401 Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., Copperas Cove
404 Gatesville Senior Center, 208 N. Lutterloh, Gatesville
406, 407 Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville
418 Coryell County Courthouse Annex, 201 S. Second, Copperas Cove
Falls County
D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud
Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, 2589 State Highway 7, Chilton
Lampasas County
New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
Kempner Fire Department and Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner
Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa
Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3730, Adamsville
McLennan County
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville-Eddy
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
Williamson County
Andice Community Center, 6600 FM 970, Florence
Florence City Hall, 851 FM 970, Florence
First Baptist Church, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger
Jarrell ISD Administration Building, 108 E. Ave. F, Jarrell
Moravian Hall, 2300 County Road 316, Jarrell
Walburg Community Center, 4000 FM 972, Walburg