Here are polling places for Bell, Milam, Falls, Coryell and Lampasas counties, and portions of McLennan and Williamson counties:

Bell County

001 Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

002 Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

003 Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton

004 Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

005 Morgan’s Point Resort Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

006 Bliss Community Center, 109 S.Evans, Little River/Academy

007 Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen

008 Holland City Hall, 102 W. Travis St., Holland

009 Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1000 Jefferis Ave., Killeen

010 J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville

011 VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

012 Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

013 Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado

015 Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen

016 Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

017 Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen

018 St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E FM 2410, Harker Heights

019 First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

020 Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main, Troy

021 VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple

022 Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple

023 A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple

024 Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

025 Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

026 Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple

027 Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple

028 Temple College Pavilion-Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple

029 St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington

030 First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

031 First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers

032 First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple

033 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

034 Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

035 Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

036 Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen

037 Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen

038 West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

039 Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen

040 Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen

041 Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

042 TWestern Hills Elementary School, 600 Arapaho Drive, Temple

Milam County

Bea’s Kitchen, 105 E. Main St., Cameron

Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. Sixth St., Cameron

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts

Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale

Thorndale VFW Post, 302 Moerbe St., Thorndale

Milano Volunteer Fire Department, 305 U.S. Highway 79, Milano

Gause Volunteer Fire Department, 102 Main St., Gause

Coryell County

105 Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove

109 Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

110, 111 Purmela Baptist Church, 875 FM 932, Purmela

116, 108 King Baptist Church, 6730 FM 1783, Gatesville

117 Holy Family Church, 1201 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove

122 Immanuel Lutheran Church, 922 Lutheran Church Road, Copperas Cove

202 Coryell County Courthouse Annex, 201 S. Seventh St., Gatesville

213 St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville

219 First Presbyterian Church, 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove

221, 320 Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove

303 Coryell County Activities Complex, U.S. Highway 84 East, Gatesville

314, 312 Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat

315 Oglesby Community Center, Oglesby

401 Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., Copperas Cove

404 Gatesville Senior Center, 208 N. Lutterloh, Gatesville

406, 407 Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville

418 Coryell County Courthouse Annex, 201 S. Second, Copperas Cove

Falls County

D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud

Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, 2589 State Highway 7, Chilton

Lampasas County

New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Fire Department and Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner

Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3730, Adamsville

McLennan County

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville-Eddy

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody

Williamson County

Andice Community Center, 6600 FM 970, Florence

Florence City Hall, 851 FM 970, Florence

First Baptist Church, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger

Jarrell ISD Administration Building, 108 E. Ave. F, Jarrell

Moravian Hall, 2300 County Road 316, Jarrell

Walburg Community Center, 4000 FM 972, Walburg