Date: Friday, February 3, 2023
Due to remaining issues related to the weather, phones and computers are currently not working at the Telegram. If you have delivery issues, please text or call (254)217-4073 and we will respond from an offsite location.
To make sure that you have complete access to news and information we have also temporarily removed the requirement that readers provide their username and password when they logon to our website,www.tdtnews.com
The Daily Telegram apologizes for any inconvenience these changes may cause.
For the latest updates on weather, news, sports, e-edition and more visit www.tdtnews.com , download our app or follow us on Facebook.