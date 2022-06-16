A grand jury indicted a Belton woman after allegedly becoming violent on a date and attacking police officers who tried to help her.
Alecea Salas, 25, was indicted on assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department, on Jan. 7, officers responded to a violent assault at a residence in Belton.
At the scene, the affidavit said, officers located a man who told them he was on a date when Salas allegedly turned violent after a minor disagreement.
He told police that “Salas had broken a wine glass and attempted to stab (him) with it,” the affidavit said.
Salas, according to the affidavit, was found inside the residence, crying, naked, and bleeding with only a towel covering her. At the same time, officers kept asking her what happened and where the blood was coming from.
Salas cursed at the officers and allegedly kicked an officer in the chest and hit him in the face, the affidavit said.
“Salas continued to strike (the officer) until she was detained,” the affidavit said. “Salas was then taken to the hospital for an Emergency Order of Detention, as it was believed that Salas might be intoxicated.”
Salas was released from the Bell County Jail after she posted a $50,000 bond on Jan. 25.
Other indictments
• Adrian G. Dugas, 43, of Katy, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Roger Harris, 45, of Killeen, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
• Thomas Vital II, 68, of Temple, theft of a firearm.
• Armando R. Reyna, 37, of Belton, assault of a family member by strangulation.
• Cardea X. Banks, 28, of Temple, debit card abuse.
• Brandon G. Day, 30, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Brandalyn N. Rodriguez, 33, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Serina M. Simmons, 42, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Janet M. Osborn, 41, of Nolanville, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Brianna N. Steible, 28, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Brandon M. Bailey, 26, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Colton N. Henderson, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.