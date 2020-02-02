BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor launched a yearlong celebration of its 175th anniversary on Saturday night with an alumni dinner in the McLane Great Hall at Bawcom Student Union.
“This is what families do on a birthday,” Randy O’Rear, UMHB president, said in welcoming the 230 guests. “We have an opportunity tonight to relive some of the traditions of the past.”
The school’s founding fathers would be proud of its many graduates thriving throughout the world today, he said. He recognized Jerry Bawcom, UMHB president from 1991 to 2009, and thanked him for his leadership.
“It’s something very special to be a part of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor family,” O’Rear said.
He then introduced Texas State Representative Hugh Shine and Belton Mayor Marion Grayson.
“We serve an awesome God,” Shine said. “It is by his grace that we are able to gather like this.”
Shine read a proclamation from the Texas House of Representatives about the anniversary of Feb. 1, 1845, when Texas chartered a new university in Independence. In 1866, it divided, with the all-female half moving to Belton and the other to Waco to become Baylor University.
UMHB became coeducational in 1971 and got its current name in 1978. The proclamation praised the university for its academic accomplishments.
“So for 175 years, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor has played a vital role in education,” Shine said.
Grayson also commended the university.
“You know the impact this university has had around the nation and around the globe,” she said.
Her proclamation from the City of Belton repeated parts of the earlier statement. UMHB shares its birthday with BU, she said, because both are descendents of the college established in 1845.
O’Rear offered a note of irony.
“It’s amazing how God makes all these things happen,” he said.
The UMHB acrobatics and tumbling team had its first meet earlier in the day, against BU, he said.
“We didn’t win, but they are five-time national champions,” he said.
Montgomery Duo performed music during the dinner of grilled chicken breast and roasted red potatoes. They began with “It is Well” and played “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus,” “Be Thou My Vision,” other inspirational numbers and a few secular pieces.
After the meal, the vocal ensemble One Voice performed several numbers.
Carolyn Owens, class of 1961, and Jeff Sutton, UMHB director of alumni relations and museum, reminisced about Charter Day.
“I remember my first Charter Day,” Sutton said, before reading short descriptions of earlier celebrations. He said an internet check showed that UMHB has alumni all over the world.
The evening closed with an electric candle lighting ceremony led by Julia Walker, class of 1960, and Beth Norvell, UMHB associate director of alumni relations and museum. Norvell asked the pre-1957 graduates to stand and light their candles. By stages, she asked succeeding generations of graduates to do the same.
Finally, Norvell asked current UMHB seniors to stand and light their candles. Then everyone sang “Up With the Purple,” the alma mater.
As guests exited the building, they heard the Belton Bell, the uppermost bell in the school’s Luther Memorial, beginning to toll 175 times.