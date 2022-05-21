BELTON — Friends, family and city officials gathered in Chisholm Trail Park, 3115 Dunns Canyon Road, on Saturday morning for a tree dedication honoring the late Jeff Holberg, former Belton city manager.
“How fortunate I was to follow Jeff in the city manager’s office,” said City Manager Sam Listi to the small crowd in the park pavilion. “Jeff had a story to share. I appreciate all his advice and counsel.”
Included in Holberg’s legacy are the city’s long-term water resources, he said, which should last at least until 2050.
“He worked with a number of people through the years, and I appreciate seeing them here,” he said. “There are some great memories that we have in Jeff.”
In the opening prayer, Councilmember Craig Pearson termed Holberg as “chief among the giants upon whose shoulders we stand. What a legacy he has left.”
Mayor Wayne Carpenter said he was hearing the same theme.
“We build on the foundation of those who have gone before,” he said. “When he came in 1981, this park was struggling. The infrastructure was in terrible shape.”
The water system was about the same as it was when Santa Anna came through, he said.
The city needed a vision, Carpenter said. “They picked the right man.”
When Holberg came up with new ideas, some people thought the improvements weren’t needed, he said.
“I remember early on, when I’d say something naïve, he’d raise his eyebrows,” Carpenter said. “Our city is a much better place because Jeff was here.”
Members of Holberg’s family, including his wife Kathy, came forward while Carpenter read a city proclamation about him.
“We were a part of our community,” Kathy said. “This is where we raised our family. This is always home.”
She said the proclamation would go in her husband’s “fishing room.”
Matt Bates, director of Belton Parks and Recreation, said he didn’t know Holberg personally but had been impacted by him “in a million different ways.”
He then led everyone to the tree for the dedication.
Bill Holmes, a former mayor, was among those who spoke before the dedication. He said the Chisholm Trail Park was Holberg’s vision.
“Think of the thousands of people who visit, not only this park, but all of the other parks,” he said.
Lou Griffin, who for 14 years was director of public works and Holberg’s assistant city manager, said Holberg had visions about everything.
“We couldn’t keep up with him,” he said. “It was never a dull moment with him. You didn’t tell him he couldn’t do something. He would not take no.”
Several more people had high praise for Holberg. Mack Parker said Proverbs 27:17—”Iron sharpens iron”—applied to Holberg.
“He challenged people to be better than they were,” he said. “That’s his legacy.”