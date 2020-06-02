The city of Temple has been awarded $375,000 to fill three police positions — part of 2020 COPS hiring program funding by the U.S. Department of Justice, officials announced Tuesday evening.
The funding is part of nearly $400 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
Attorney General William P. Barr announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals, according to a news release. The awards announced are inclusive of the $51 million announced in May as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit, the release said.
“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” Barr said. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting
The Temple grant was one of four agencies in the Western District of Texas to receive funding.