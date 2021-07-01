The Jarrell ISD school board unanimously approved Joe Green as Jarrell High’s next principal during a meeting on Wednesday.
Green, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Florida and a doctorate degree from Texas State University, served 12 years as a classroom teacher before he shifted to his first administrative role in Dripping Springs ISD — a district he worked in as an assistant principal for five years.
His involvement in expanding career and technical education programs, experience working in diverse and fast-growth communities, and ability to coordinate social and emotional learning programs made him the ideal candidate for the job, according to Jarrell ISD.
Jarrell High, which had a 621-student enrollment in the fall, is projected to have 1,267 students on campus by the 2025-26 school year — enrollment that will exceed its capacity for students, according to Templeton Demographics.
But as the district evaluates accommodations for their ever-expanding populations, Jarrell ISD Superintendent Toni Hicks said she is looking forward to Green joining Jarrell High.
“After an extensive search and interview process, we are pleased to name Dr. Joe Green as the principal of Jarrell High School,” Hicks said in a news release. “His professional background demonstrates a commitment to fostering exceptional experiences for all students, families and staff. His commitment to embedding student and staff voices in creating engaging opportunities makes him a great fit for ‘cougar nation.’”
Green — most recently serving as an associate principal that oversaw curriculum and instruction at Lake Travis High — said he is excited to make the northbound move up Interstate 35.
“I believe in advocating for students and teachers and empowering them to reach their full potential,” he said. “I’m truly excited about the present and future opportunities that Jarrell ISD offers, and I can’t wait to get to work.”