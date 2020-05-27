Two men have been arrested in separate cases involving stolen property, police said.
Camron Lancaster, 24, of Temple, was arrested May 15. Hank Boring, 25, originally of Bandera, was arrested Monday.
Temple police spokesman Chris Christoff said Lancaster and Boring were identified by a dirt bike owner May 11 as the suspects who took the vehicle from a barn near the 8300 block of Poison Oak Road. Boring had the stolen bike near the 900 block of South 23rd Street, Christoff said. Boring was arrested on a warrant and was taken to the Bell County Jail.
In a separate case, officers were told on May 4 that a man bought a stolen lawnmower from Lancaster. An online post about a stolen lawnmower matched the one Lancaster reportedly sold him, Christoff said.
A warrant for Lancaster’s arrest was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey after an investigation.
Lancaster was jailed Wednesday, in lieu of bonds that totaled $21,000. He is charged with theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and burglary of a building, both state jail felonies, and several misdemeanor offenses.
Boring’s bond wasn’t set by press time for the charge of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony. He also had a warrant.