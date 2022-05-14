BELTON — Everyone looked and sounded upbeat at the 2022 Relay for Life in the Bell County Expo Center, which ran noon to midnight Saturday.
“Come walk with me on the road to a cure,” Lisa Comeau, a member of the leadership team, read from the podium before relay participants began the survivor lap at about 3:30 p.m.
“With laughter and tears, it’s a good time for sure,” she said. “You’ll be glad you came as you walk through the night, knowing with your help we are winning this fight.”
About 35 people made the lap, spurred on by the music “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.
Roxanne Morgan, another leadership team member, said last year’s rally was the first one since COVID, and that it was a little small.
The event usually draws about 500 people, Comeau said.
“Today there are about 150,” Comeau said. “Hopefully next year we will have more.”
The rally used to draw about 50 support teams, she said, who set up booths and sell wares, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society, the rally sponsor.
“Now we’re down to about 21 teams,” Comeau said.
Virginia Harris, another leadership team member, also read to the walkers before they took the lap.
“I have cancer, but cancer does not have me,” she said. “It is not who I am. It is just a bend in the road of life, an unexpected detour on my path, a lesson in the classroom that is human existence.
“I will not give in to fear,” she continued. “I will not be discouraged by setbacks. Setbacks are opportunities to review the lesson. I will not be ashamed of my scars. Scars are the brushstrokes of the masterpiece that is my life.
“I will remember that to get the joy of the rainbow I must endure the rain,” she said.
Comeau said that for some of the survivors this was their first lap. It might not be an easy thing to do, she said, but there is hope.
“Look around you,” she said. “If ever there were a symbol of hope that cancer can be defeated, you are looking at the faces of that hope right now. Just take a moment and let that sink in.”
“This is what hope looks like,” she said. “These faces and these people are proof that cancer can be defeated.”
At the end of the survivor lap, the walkers dropped off paper chains they carried, symbolic of the restrictions cancer can place on a person’s life. Then the leaders got everyone ready for the caregiver lap.
Barbara Whitis called the caregivers to the stage. She read a poem. It spoke of the “hands that cared for them” and of “your arms that lifted them.”
“Now, cross your arms over your heart,” she said. “This is the heart that cared, this is the heart that shared.”
She then called their attention to a pile of purple bricks.
“These bricks have the name of cancer survivors as well as their caregivers,” she said. “Caregivers form a foundation of support for every survivor just as the bricks form a foundation for survival.”