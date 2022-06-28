JARRELL — Two men were killed after a 24-foot trench collapsed Tuesday morning as they were digging a sewer line for a new subdivision along Interstate 35 North.
“At 8:39 this morning, our emergency personnel, our fire department got a call for help at a construction site where two men were stuck inside of a trench. That trench is about 24-feet-deep and two-feet-wide, so it’s a small space,” explained Nick Spinetto, public information office for the city of Jarrell. “Unfortunately, this has now become a recovery effort and the men are presumed dead.”
Spinetto said details of the accident are under investigation by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Rescue efforts involved several agencies, including the Austin Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, Round Rock Fire Department and Temple Fire & Rescue. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Medical Task Force Mobile Medical Unit and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council were also on the scene.
The crews worked together for four hours to rescue the two individuals, but due to the depth of the trench, rescue efforts were fruitless.
“We are hoping for the best, but at this point, unfortunately, they are presumed dead,” Spinetto said. “We are focusing on the recovery efforts and helping the families during this unfortunate time.”
The Jarrell PIO said the recovery is an involved process involves digging steps down, without causing more dirt to collapse and endangering the lives of the emergency personnel.
The large subdivision being built is just north of Stonebridge Crossing and about one mile north of Jarrell, on the east side of I-35.
The families have been notified, but the victims’ names have not been released.
“This is an unfortunate accident. Our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with the families at this time,” Spinetto added. “It’s not an easy process. Victim services are currently with them right now.”