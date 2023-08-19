BELTON — Dogs, goats, horses and cows are all getting into the act this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
The three-day Capitol Dog Training Club Agility Trial opened Friday in the arena of the livestock building. On Saturday, in the main part of that building, the 5th annual Cross 85 Show Clinic and Jackpot — featuring a variety of goat breeds — opened its two-day show. In addition to that, the Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association opened its two-day show Saturday in the Equine/Livestock Complex.
During the dog agility trial, there will be about 225 runs of jumpers and standards, Mary Carter, club president, said. This is an American Kennel Club authorized event and dogs need three qualifying runs to earn a title in their class.
“How well a dog and handler do in competition depends a lot on training, temperament and personality of the dog,” she said. “It depends on how well the handler can work with the dog to bring out the best in him. Agility is a great mental exercise for dogs and handlers.”
Scott and Helen Bowman of Leander brought two female whippets, Jewel, and J.J. Scott said the whippets were used to running outdoor courses, some of them 100 yards long.
“This is forcing them to pay attention,” he said of the indoor courses.
Helen spends more time with the dogs, he said. She used to go all over the country with their dogs, but now they generally stay in Central Texas.
“It’s a fun way to connect with the dog and do something together,” he said. “It’s a team sport.”
Rachel White of Burleson, an instructor for the goat show, said Boer goats and five other breeds of goats were entered by 85 youngsters, ages 8-18. On Saturday, she said, instructors were putting novice showmen through their paces with their animals. The showmanship contest was set for Saturday night, she said, and today will be the market show.
“This is a prospect show,” she said, meaning there are no cash prizes. “They will usually take them on to other shows, in San Antonio, Houston or the state fair.”
Cary Sims, show secretary of the Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association, said about 120 riders are competing in the event. The first class Saturday was the 4-year-old horses open
Constantine G. Caloudas of Brenham won that class on Reysin Katz, with a score of 73 and a payout of $893.20. Frank Bowen of Brenham placed second on Yolo Savanah with a score of 72 and a payout of $669.90. Scott Ferguson of Hempstead placed third on Pretty Hot Spot with 71 for $446.60. Kory Pounds of Lipan took fourth on Stevie Rey Lena with a score of 70 for a payout of $223.30.
Sims said the junior and senior youngsters were raising money this weekend so they could afford to pay for fresh cattle. If competitors run cattle that already have been worked, she said, the times are generally slower.
Next weekend, she said, the National Cutting Horse Association show will run Friday through Sunday. This year’s championship show, usually held in November, will be in January 2024, she said.