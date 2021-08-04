The Temple Independent School District is requesting the community’s assistance in rating the favorability of two potential bond packages — a reduced scope package for $184.9 million and a reduced projects package for $179.9 million.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said these two potential bond packages were developed by administrators in an effort to lower tax rate implications on their 20-plus proposed projects.
“All the projects together are $196 million but I don’t feel comfortable going for (a bond package) with this number,” he said. “I want to stay true to the community response, which was for $185 million … and we’re not going to backtrack on that.”
Five projects — transportation service center improvements, Temple High fine arts auditorium improvements, security camera upgrades and perimeter fencing additions — would be restricted to fewer enhancements under the reduced scope package, while seven projects — including ninth-grade parking lot resurfacing and Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Center fine arts auditorium improvements — would be excluded under the reduced projects package, according to Temple ISD information.
Renovations to Wildcat Stadium, which would be decided through a second proposition, are set at $6.6 million.
Fabian Gomez, a Temple resident, told the Telegram that he favors the reduced scope package, as it includes more projects.
“I think the reduced scope package is the better option because it is a little more sensible,” Gomez, 54, said. “If we were to do the reduced projects package, I think they would need to add a couple of projects there … because you still have room to do some positive things for the school district.”
Two potential projects Gomez highlighted as essential were the agricultural barn and Temple High’s fine arts auditorium — projects that would be excluded under the reduced projects package.
“I think the (agricultural) barn needs to be put there because it’s a very important part of teaching children … especially in a community like ours,” he said. “We also need to do the Temple High auditorium because Temple High’s fine arts program is one of the best in the state.”
Mary Jane Roach, another Temple resident, said she was pleased with the presentation Temple ISD administrators gave on Wednesday.
“I thought (the presentation) was incredibly transparent, detailed and understandable for anyone who wants to see exactly what’s involved in the bond … and what makes up the figures,” she told the Telegram.
Roach, a local Realtor, hopes her fellow community members take the time to provide feedback on the two potential bond packages.
“I wish we would’ve had more people turn out but I hope that they will still take the time to review the information because it affects every single one of us that lives here,” she said. “There’s no reason for anyone not to have information to make an informed decision.”
Regardless of what package is proposed, Roach said a bond is likely necessary.
“These are the things we’ve got to do,” she said. “My understanding is that we have 11 new subdivisions that are approved. With the growth of those subdivisions we’ve got to have schools. I don’t really see that we have a choice. It’s got to be done and we’ve got to keep pace.”
Previous survey results
Ott said these refined packages evolved from community feedback given by more than 300 people through an online survey.
“We did a Likert scale for each project with one being the least important and five as the most important, and kept the online survey open for 12 days so that those who did not attend (the meeting) could respond,” he said.
On Wednesday, Temple ISD shared that feedback during its last of three citizen advisory committee meetings at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center — a community engagement tool established in May to gauge taxpayer support for a potential bond.
Each ranked project averaged a 3-point rating or higher with restroom upgrades to multiple campuses, Wildcat Stadium renovations and middle school athletic facilities ranked the highest with scores of 4.1.
Meanwhile, digital marquees at Temple High and Fred W. Edwards Academy, Wheatley Alternative Education Center, and Temple High fine arts auditorium improvements ranked the lowest, according to Temple ISD information.
“There’s a general sense that the projects are important as a whole, because you don’t have a score of 2.2, 2.4 or something like that … we had to make some decisions as an administrative team when we got these results,” Ott said.
Tax rate implications
The reduced scope package is estimated to increase Temple ISD’s tax rate by 13.6 cents per $100,000 valuation, while the reduced projects package is estimated to increase the tax rate by 13.2 cents per $100,000 valuation, according to district information.
A homeowner’s annual tax rate — for a home with a $200,000 valuation, the city’s average — would cost $8 more annually under the reduced scope package.
However, Ott noted how Temple ISD is aiming to lower its tax rate again in about six weeks.
“That’s huge … and it has to do with the compression on the (maintenance and operations) side” he said. “We’re currently at $1.28 total, so we’re going to be down to either $1.25 or $1.24.”
The Temple ISD superintendent stressed how the district’s administrators are continuously strategizing for ways, like this, to keep the tax rate as low as possible.
“At the last board meeting, we got permission to go out for bond refinancing ... so we could probably get down another half a penny,” he said. “So we’re trying to get this (tax rate) down.”
Ott said there are two primary reasons for these efforts: benefits to the taxpayer and benefits to the Temple ISD’s bond capacity.
“If we have to go out for a new middle school in five years, or whatever, we want to have as much room as possible,” he said.
School board presentation
Following survey results, Temple ISD will have seven community members present refined bond packages to the school board at a meeting later this month.
“It’s going to be a diverse group of parents, former students and Temple residents,” Ott said. “However, this shakes out on Aug. 8 … they’ll work with us to put together a presentation that they want to present to the school board.
If Temple ISD trustees are able to approve a bond package by the Aug. 16 deadline, it would call for a Nov. 2 election.
“This is about finishing the job,” Temple ISD school board president Dan Posey said.
TISD SURVEY
A new Temple ISD survey — available until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 — will be accessible online at tisd.org beginning Wednesday evening.
“There will be a survey available at the end with two Likert scales … and we will be asking the Temple ISD community how they would rate each of the following bond packages,” Ott said. “When you go to the website the survey (link) will pop up. All you have to do is click on it.”