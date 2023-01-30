Have you seen a porcupine lately? Belle has, and it was an encounter she won’t soon forget.
The curious golden retriever ran across a juvenile porcupine on a weekend lake excursion and moved in for a closer look. Two hours later, she was in emergency surgery to remove at least 100 quills from her face, neck and chest.
Belle was lucky — her eyes were spared.
Porcupines are native to Texas, but primarily in western and far northern areas of the state, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Jonah Evans.
But they are expanding into new territory — Central Texas.
“We don’t have any scientific studies on porcupine populations … but there are more porcupines around Central Texas than there were 15 years ago,” he said.
In the past few years, Texas Parks and Wildlife has been contacted by numerous people reporting porcupines in Central Texas.
In 2022, nine porcupines were reported in Bell County, mostly around Lake Belton, near Moody and on Fort Hood.
Experts with iNaturalist and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department agree that most sightings are not reported.
Cullom Simpson, a TPW biologist serving Bell, Coryell and Williamson counties, said increased development is contributing to human and canine encounters with porcupines and other wildlife.
“The more we build, expand and urbanize, the more conflicts we’re going to have,” he said. “People need to be aware: If you let your dog roam at night in the country, it’s just a matter of time before they meet up with a porcupine.”
Belle certainly isn’t the only local dog to experience porcupine pain first hand. At least two other Central Texas canines also have had encounters, and one is now blind in both eyes as a result.
Dr. Gary Gosney of Temple Veterinary Hospital has seen the damage porcupine quills can do.
“Yes, I’ve seen a few,” he said. “Removal can be quite painful — it depends on how many quills are in the dog and how deep they are.”
He explained that quills have a one-way barb, meaning they go in much easier than they come out.
“Usually, I have to anesthetize the pet to remove them or it’s just too painful,” he said.
According to Evens, porcupines are not aggressive but they are drawn to humans.
“They are attracted to canoe paddles, backpacks and clothing that has a human scent and has absorbed human sweat,” he said. “Salty sweat acts as a porcupine magnet.”
If a porcupine finds its way onto your property, campsite or favorite spot at the lake, there’s no need to panic. You might, however, put your dogs out of harm’s way.
Despite the popular myth that they can propel dorsal spears into your face from several feet away, a porcupine isn’t much of an assailant.
Man or beast must make first contact with the giant rodent — only a beaver is bigger in North America — before its barbed hairs can loosen from follicles.
“If a porcupine feels threatened, he will bristle to make his quills stand erect and swat with his tail in defense,” Evans said. “Respect this gesture, and appreciate porcupines from a safe distance.”