BELTON — Vanessa Reyes wasn’t shocked when she learned her son’s school, Southwest Elementary, received a D on the state of Texas school accountability report in 2019.
It made sense to her. The South Belton school, she said, lacked some basic things — such as an air-conditioned gym and additional resources for teachers and students.
But Reyes knew it didn’t have the most important aspect: Parent involvement. That was something she saw at other schools, such as Sparta Elementary, where her nephew attends.
“As parents, we have to be part of our kids’ school,” Reyes, a 2009 graduate of Belton High School, said. “We have to be involved in our kids’ learning — it’s part of being a parent.”
More than a year has passed since the Texas Education Agency informed the Belton Independent School District that Southwest Elementary — its oldest campus — was the district’s only D-rated school in 2019.
Only 56 percent of Southwest students demonstrated near, at or above their grade level on the 2019 STAAR test — administered to children starting in the third grade. That means 44 percent of students failed the test — much more than the 35 percent threshold the state has set for an unacceptable grade.
The D rating marked a slip for Southwest. The school met the state standard in the 2017-18 academic year — the last year for the old accountability system before the current letter grade-based framework supplanted it.
Last year’s rating also marked the first and last time TEA doled out campus-specific grades before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All schools and districts will not be rated this year and next year because of the disaster.
Still, the clock continues to tick until the state once again grades schools in 2022. Southwest Elementary plans to be ready — and to break its perception as Belton ISD’s lowest-performing school.
Changes
A lot has changed in the year since the small, neighborhood school of nearly 400 students found out about its D rating.
Southwest has a new principal — Dawn Schiller, an educator with more than 20 years of experience who most recently served as the district’s math and science curriculum director.
The district offered two incentives to attract experienced teachers and retain top talent at Southwest: $3,000 for new teachers with at least three years of experience, and returning teachers were offered a boost starting at $3,000 that would grow by $500 annually up to $5,000.
The South Belton school’s interior was freshened up. The gym now has air conditioning. Even the restrooms were improved.
Perhaps the biggest change — and likely the one with the most impact — has been Southwest reconfiguring its campus culture. Students, teachers and staff are now focused on setting and achieving goals, and rewarding students for their accomplishments.
The school is more inclusive to foster a better sense of place for its community. It has more Spanish-speaking staff on hand to help parents who do not speak English. Southwest Elementary’s enrollment is 72.1 percent Latino and 32 percent of students are English language learners.
And administrators have ratcheted up opportunities for more parent involvement. They hold frequent Zoom meetings to update parents about the state of Southwest Elementary. Teachers are constantly communicating with parents. And, in January, the school will have a new Parent Teacher Association.
“Our No. 1 goal this year is we want everyone to feel supported, appreciated and encouraged — from the custodians, the cafeteria workers, the aides, the teachers all the way up to the admin,” said PTA President Erica Carroll. Her husband, Greg, is a special education teacher at the school and their daughter, fifth-grader Ella, attends classes there. “When you feel appreciated and feel encouraged — whether it be a fifth-grade student or a teacher — there’s nothing you can’t accomplish.”
The changes, Schiller said, are not about fixing Southwest Elementary — it’s about instilling a new mindset and confidence among students and staff.
“When you sit at a lower rating and you get told you’re a targeted school, it drains you,” Schiller said. “We’re not going to dwell. We know we have that grade. That tells me we have things to improve on — and we’re going to improve.”
‘A false narrative’
The Texas Education Agency painted a bleak picture at Southwest Elementary — one based on students’ performance on the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test.
The state grades schools in three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
Student achievement looks at whether students have met grade-level expectations on the STAAR test. School progress examines how the school performed on the test when compared to the prior year. And closing the gaps is focused on the exam performance of various groups, such as black and Latino students.
Southwest received D grades in the school-progress and closing-the-gaps domains, and got an F on student achievement, according to the 2019 school accountability report. Belton ISD earned a B rating, with B grades in those three areas.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith — who spent his first morning as the district’s leader at Southwest — said the A-F accountability rating system gives “a false narrative” of what is actually going on in schools.
“I think Southwest is one of those cases. Yes, there were some A to F accountability things, based on the current system, they have to address,” Smith said. “In my mind, that does not define the schools. Schools are far more than an A to F grade.”
Southwest is empowering students on their journey of growth, the superintendent said.
“That campus that I see under (Schiller’s) leadership really owns the fact that they want their students to grow and learn every day,” Smith said. “It’s about taking one small step every day in that journey of continued growth and learning — it’s not about some kind of mandate or some kind of fix from somebody else.”
‘Growth is what matters’
Schiller understands her school has a perception of it being the lowest performing school in Belton ISD — an idea that is likely further perpetrated by Southwest’s demographics: 89.3 percent of students are economically disadvantaged and its population is heavily Latino.
She’s trying to break that view. Administrators are using social media to, as Schiller puts it, “tear down the walls” at Southwest and give the community a better look into the school.
“I think that has changed quite a bit, and we’ve done a lot,” Schiller said. “Our teachers have pride and are proud again. They say, ‘We knew we were working hard — we just needed to see it.’”
Heather Davis, the music teacher at Southwest for nearly 20 years, has seen that change.
“As a music teacher, I don’t always know how the kids are doing academically, but I know how they’re growing as kids, how they’re doing better,” Davis said. “I can see it every day just in how they respond to questions, how they’re answering things — how they’re just feeling better about themselves.”
Southwest is more than that D grade the state gave it, the educator said.
“Are you going to tell me that Luciano Pavarotti wasn’t a great singer because he missed a note one day? Are you going to tell me that Roger Federer is not a great tennis player because he messed up?” Davis said, referring to the famous Italian opera singer and the Swiss athlete. “No, it doesn’t define you — and it doesn’t define our school. You have to be in the school to know how we’re growing on a daily basis, and growth is what matters.”
‘We all work together’
Southwest third-graders Cristian De La Hoya and Dylan Bourland have had their struggles in school.
Cristian is dyslexic and reads at a kindergarten level, said his mother, Reyes, the Belton High alumna.
Dylan — while an A student — has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and often acts on his inhibitions in class because of it, his stepmom, Taylor Bourland, said.
Southwest, though, has given both boys the help they needed. Their teachers keep their parents informed of their progress, and what is and isn’t working.
“Of course, it’s been difficult with the whole COVID thing,” Reyes said. “Now that they have implemented so much for him to feel comfortable and he actually wants to go to school, he’s not feeling left out.”
Bourland said her stepson’s teachers have had to try different tactics with Dylan — such as giving him more responsibility in class and moving his seat around the room. So far, he’s on track to succeed, Bourland said.
“They’ve been so communicative and just encouraging,” Bourland said. “We all work together. It just feels like a partnership of being able to figure out a good plan when there are struggles in the class.”
The STAAR test looms over both 9-year-olds. This will be the first time Cristian and Dylan take the high-stakes exam. Their parents are worried.
“Dylan takes his medication, but one of his teachers had said they’re working on stamina. They’re working on just having kids sit in a place for that long,” Bourland said. “That’s going to be tough and have them focused for that long. It is tough when you know how smart your kid is, and it’s going to be one test that judges that. There’s a lot of pressure on that test.”
Reyes’s worries for Cristian stem from the abrupt closure of classes in the spring and him being at home for so long. He just recently returned to in-person classes. She suspects all of that may have set him back.
“I felt like maybe he wasn’t going to be prepared for it,” Reyes said.
Cristian will have some sort of support as he takes his STAAR exams. He recently took an assessment to determine what the state would allow him to have. That makes Reyes feel better.
Changes not unique
Belton ISD is not the only district working to improve its accountability ratings — and its methods are not unique.
Neighboring Temple ISD had three D-rated campuses in 2019 — Lamar Middle School, Travis Science Academy and Thornton Elementary School.
“The state’s campus and district accountability ratings are merely incomplete bumper stickers that campuses must wear for a whole year — or a whole two years if you’re now referencing ratings from 2019,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Regardless of educators’ views on the ratings, the state expects improvement. Ott said each of Temple ISD’s underperforming campuses have new leadership teams, additional staff to help students with their reading and math skills, and now have coaching available for teachers.
Those kinds of changes can bring success.
Buckholts ISD in Milam County implemented similar adjustments and earned an A rating two years after the rural district was on the verge of the state forcing it to close.
“The students, teachers and parents made it a priority,” Superintendent Joe Oliver said of the remarkable turnaround his district had. “We are continuing to emphasize the importance of focusing and to try to offer tutoring in needed areas.”
Ott, Oliver and Smith — like other educators, administrators and parents across the state — are not fans of the current accountability system mandated by the Texas Legislature and its emphasis on standardized testing. They agree accountability is needed — but it should come from the local level, not the state.
“We don’t put a lot of stock in ratings because they are not accurate representations of what’s going on in schools,” Ott said.
‘I see that letter improving’
Belton ISD will get its first indicator of whether Southwest has improved sometime in 2021 after students take their STAAR tests. The school’s performance — good or bad — will not be used against it.
Smith expects Southwest will see an improvement when Texas issues accountability ratings in 2022 — more than three years since the last grades were issued.
“I think based on their work — and I believe that they’re focusing on the right things, and focusing on culture, and focusing on good, quality teaching and learning practices in the classroom — I see that letter improving,” the Belton schools superintendent said.
Smith, though, will not rely on whatever grade the state gives the campus. Education, he said, is about a journey of exploring and gathering evidence to make progress.
“Ultimately, for me,” Smith said, “as long as there is improvement, I’m good with it — because it’s about growing and improving.”